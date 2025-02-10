ERLC wants to hear from Southern Baptists

NASHVILLE (BP) — Southern Baptists wishing to provide direct input on issues addressed by the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission may do so over the next six months through a survey released by the entity.

“The ERLC exists to serve pastors and churches as a voice in the public square on issues important to Southern Baptists. We are excited about the opportunities before us with the Trump administration and a new Congress and want to amplify the voice of our churches before lawmakers and throughout our culture,” said Dan Darling, the church engagement strategist and a research fellow for the ERLC.

A flurry of executive orders signed by President Donald Trump dealing with sexual identity, abortion, men competing in women’s sports, immigration and more has necessitated the call for help to focus on key issues.

“This research is part of a larger effort to listen to our faithful Southern Baptists pastors and stand with them in our work,” said Darling, who also serves as director of the Land Center for Cultural Engagement at Southwestern Seminary and assistant professor of faith and culture at Texas Baptist College.

Participants can ask the ERLC to focus on issues such as artificial intelligence, combating antisemitism, advocating for pro-family tax structures and supporting conscience protections for believers in the workplace.

ERLC President Brent Leatherwood recently met with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson to discuss the ERLC’s federal policy agenda released in January. Johnson is a Southern Baptist and a former ERLC trustee.

Leatherwood told Baptist Press he is encouraged by “how the Lord is using him (Johnson) in such a critical role and at such a pivotal time for our country.”

“There are a number of competing challenges in our nation’s Capitol right now, and Southern Baptists should be encouraged that a man who lives by and shares their principles is leading the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Leatherwood.

At the Feb. 6 National Prayer Breakfast, Pres. Trump announced a new presidential commission on faith and religious liberty. The president he said, “will work tirelessly to uphold this most fundamental right.”

In a First Person last week, Darling pointed out how Trump’s executive orders have already impacted local hospitals.

“We can be grateful that he kept his campaign promise to bring more moral sanity to this very important issue. This is a welcome companion to an earlier executive order banning transgender surgeries for minors. In response, several major hospitals have discontinued this practice,” he said.

The survey also asks questions related to how Southern Baptists would like to the ERLC to connect with them. It is scheduled to be online through the end of February.