MBU raised $2.1 million to secure Mabee Foundation Challenge Grant

ST. LOUIS (MBU) – Missouri Baptist University has raised more than $2 million in designated giving over the past 12 months, securing a $1.6 million challenge grant from the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation.

The University received $2.1 million in donations between Jan. 9, 2024, and Jan. 8, 2025, exceeding the amount needed to receive the Mabee Foundation challenge grant, which was contingent on the University meeting the $2 million threshold. All funds will support the construction of a state-of-the-art academic building and welcome center on MBU’s main campus.

“Meeting this challenge goal is a testament to the collective commitment of the entire MBU community,” said Vice President for University Advancement Ashlee Johnson. “We are overwhelmed by the incredible generosity and support from our alumni, donors, trustees, foundations, business and church partners, and the entire MBU faculty and staff,” she added.

The seven-figure gift from the Mabee Foundation will help fund a new 22,000 square-foot facility, which will house MBU’s School of Nursing and College of Business & Entrepreneurship, as well as a welcome center for prospective students and campus guests. The University plans to break ground on the new building in late spring 2025.

The facility is the centerpiece of the “Together We Shine” capital and endowment fundraising campaign. The campaign is also set to fund scholarships, tuition support and further investments in faith-based higher education.

“The successful campaign is a catalyst for momentum and growth as MBU attracts, trains, equips and sends out graduates to bring light into the communities they will serve in St. Louis, the Midwest and around the world. We are incredibly grateful for those who gave sacrificially to this significant endeavor,” said MBU President Dr. Keith Ross.

For more information regarding the “Together We Shine” campaign, including a list of ways to give, please visit http://www.mobap.edu/campaign.