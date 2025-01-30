New training center prepares African missionaries to reach nations

by Lauren Milewski/IMB

NAIROBI, Kenya (IMB) – International Mission Board missionaries commissioned a new facility, Lead Global Training Center, in Nairobi, Kenya, on Jan. 26 to prepare Africans to reach the nations. IMB missionaries, along with senior leaders from Richmond, gathered to pray for healthy African churches to send African missionaries and to praise God for the work He is already doing across the continent.

Chad Pumpelly, who serves with the IMB and directs the Lead Global Training Center, shared his hope for the facility.

“I want to look around the room one day and see African missionaries being sent out,” he said.

Pumpelly’s wife, Miriam, added, “Our hope is for African believers to own their part in the Great Commission and for us to equip those who are already called, so they can use their skills for God’s glory throughout the world.”

The dedication included messages from local IMB missionaries and Todd Lafferty, IMB’s executive vice president. During the program, IMB missionaries who gathered spent time praying for the dedication of the facility, the future potential of the people being sent out through the training and the people groups God will reach through them. Daren Davis, who leads IMB’s work in Sub-Saharan Africa, and Lafferty celebrated with a ribbon-cutting and a dedication stone. At the end of the event, everyone spent time worshiping God for all He is doing in Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond.

The goal of the Lead Global facility is to equip churches to engage unreached people groups effectively. IMB missionaries aim to help African Baptist churches reach a point where they can send and support missionaries independently. Historically, missionary support has not been a priority in African church budgets, so the IMB team is working to help churches understand the value of this investment. IMB and Lead Global will work together to help churches fulfill their role in the Great Commission.

Pasifique, a believer from Burundi, is already embracing this mission. Two years ago, he was trained in the components of the missionary task and discovered a passion for sharing the gospel. After completing the training, he and a colleague shared the gospel in a challenging area, resulting in 16 new baptized believers.

Now, he wants to become a trainer himself, so he can equip churches in Burundi and other French-speaking countries in evangelism, discipleship and church planting. He is among the participants who will attend the first Lead Global training this February.

The Lead Global property was originally purchased by the IMB (formerly Foreign Mission Board) in 1980. Since 2019, the site has been used for missions training, while leaders brainstormed and developed its long-term potential. The IMB has long had the vision for “African churches sending African missionaries to the ends of the earth,” said Davis. Lead Global is now a key part of that vision.

By the year 2050, 38% of the world’s professing Christians will be from Sub-Saharan Africa. Lead Global participants hope to collaborate with IMB globalization partners to identify mission fields in need of African workers. The Lead Global team also trains African missionaries to join IMB teams worldwide as Global Missionary Partners. Pumpelly shared, “We want the light of the gospel to reach every dark corner.”

How can you be involved?

Pray

Pray for African churches to fully embrace the vision and commit to supporting missionaries long term.

Pray for those in training and the unreached people they will serve.

Pray for strategic team placement among unreached groups.

Ask God to provide the resources Lead Global needs, including an outdoor pavilion for events and housing for married couples. The lack of space has already resulted in two couples being put on a wait list.

Give

The full cost of each training must be subsidized. You can join the effort by giving here: https://www.imb.org/give/project/lead-global-team/.

Go

The Lead Global team needs four more trainers and an operations manager to join them in the work.

Lauren Milewski serves with the IMB in Kenya.