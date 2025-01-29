WMU expands Royal Ambassadors to include young men through 12th grade

by WMU Communications staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WMU) – Boys in first grade can be a part of Royal Ambassadors and now continue their RA journey in missions discipleship through their senior year of high school.

National WMU board members approved a recommendation on Jan. 13 for Royal Ambassadors to be the missions organization for boys and young men in grades 1–12, rather than just boys in grades 1–6. Challengers, which has been the name of the WMU missions organization for young men in grades 7–12, will still be used as the descriptor of those in grades 7–12 under the overall umbrella of RA.

Royal Ambassadors, at its creation by WMU in 1908, was an organization for boys ages 9–17.

“In the years that followed, changes were made that separated RA from older boys, which we argue negatively affected the ability of churches to seamlessly and effectively disciple older boys in missions,” said Keith Gates, ministry consultant for RA and Youth on Mission. “We are excited to bring missions discipleship for middle and high school young men back home to RA.”

Gates said RA will benefit by extending its reach and making it a complete program for all boys and young men regardless of grade in school.

“The church will benefit by providing a consistent, strengthened missions discipleship organization for boys through high school,” Gates added. “RA will take first grade boys and 12 years later, turn out on-mission men.”

The missions discipleship curriculum produced by WMU for Royal Ambassadors groups remains unchanged. Boys in grades 1–6 will continue to use Missions Journey: Kids curriculum and young men in grades 7–12 will continue using Missions Journey: Students. Both are available for purchase at wmustore.com.