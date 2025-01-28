Vehicle hits, damages FBC Rogersville building

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. – The First Baptist Church here sustained damage on Saturday, Jan. 25, when a car accelerated into the front of their worship center. The accident happened around 5:30 PM.

According to Springfield television station KY3, a car with two occupants was parked in the church driveway near the entryway. While parked, the driver experienced a medical condition and accidentally stepped on the gas, propelling the car into the brick and stone exterior wall beside the front entrance to the church. The car stopped just inside the building and the walls to the church foyer restrooms were pushed inward. Church officials said the men’s restroom was pretty much destroyed in the incident, and the women’s restroom sustained some damage.

Both of the occupants were transported to the hospital, where they were treated and released. The last word church officials had received was that the driver and passenger only sustained minor injuries. The Rogersville Police Department is investigating the accident.

Pastor Aaron Ipok told The Pathway that the damage estimates were still being prepared. He said the restrooms were cordoned off for worship services the next morning, but the front entrance to the church was usable.

“We are praying for the individuals involved,” Ipok said. “Our hearts are heavy for them.” He said they did not know the passenger or driver.

He told the church the next day, “The church has not been hurt. The building was damaged, but the church itself (that is, the people) was not hurt.” Ipok said he was pleased that the church showed up to help, as they prepared to block off the damaged portion of the building before worship services the next day.

FBC Rogersville has a theme for 2025, “Being Devoted In Prayer,” and the pastor said this was a way for them to practice that theme as they prayed for the ones who were injured.