Scholarships available to SBU, MBU, HLGU, Spurgeon College students

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Baptist Historical Commission is offering scholarships to students at four Missouri Baptist schools.

The Historical Commission is seeking essays from high school seniors or current students at Hannibal-LaGrange University, Missouri Baptist University, Southwest Baptist University, and The Spurgeon College.

“Southwest Baptist University (SBU), Missouri Baptist University (MBU), Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU), and Spurgeon College at Midwestern Seminary are cooperating with the Missouri Baptist Historical Commission to offer one $2,000 scholarship to one student at each school. Each $2,000 scholarship will be established through a $1,000 donation from the MBC Historical Commission and a $1,000 match from the school,” Chairman Gaylord Mustin said.

Applicants must research and write a paper on some aspect of Missouri Baptist history. The topic can be of an institution, an early Baptist leader, Missouri Baptist history of a particular time period, or any other original topic.

In 2024, the Historical Commission awarded four scholarships to students from the four Missouri Southern Baptist colleges and universities. The four winners were: James Logan White from MBU, who wrote “Frontier Faith”; Elizabeth Tucker from HLGU, who wrote “John Meachum and John Beck”; Emily Black from SBU, who wrote “The Beginnings of Missouri Baptists”; and Eli Norman from Spurgeon College, who wrote “Civil War tensions for Baptists in St. Louis.”

In addition, Silas Richardson from Spurgeon College received an honorable mention award as well for his essay, “Missouri Baptist Views on Slavery.”

Additional scholarship details are available at the Missouri Baptist Historical Commission website: baptistparchments.org.

The commission will select scholarship winners at their April meeting, so essays should be sent to the address listed on the website by April 1.