Hannibal-LaGrange University awards DEWEY scholarship

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) has awarded 10 students with a scholarship through the DEWEY (Developing an Educator Workforce that Expands Yearly) Awards program. These scholarships were made possible by a prestigious grant funded by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to support HLGU’s ongoing efforts to recruit and retain future educators, particularly in rural and under-resourced areas of Missouri.

Recipients of the Dewey Scholarship will receive tuition assistance during their student teaching semester, alleviating financial burdens and enabling them to focus on their educational experience.

The 10 Dewey Scholarship recipients are:

Erin Threlkeld : Senior from Shelbina, Missouri, majoring in Secondary English Education. Parents: Brian and Shana Threlkeld.

Logan Farris : Senior from Macon, Missouri, majoring in K-12 Physical Education. Parents: Brant Farris and Christy Farris.

Tessa Huckstep : Senior from Pittsfield, Illinois, majoring in Elementary Education. Parents: Joe and Krystal Huckstep.

Aymee Young : Junior from Atlanta, Missouri, majoring in Elementary Education. Parents: Nathan and Christina Young.

Asjia Troy : Junior from Monroe City, Missouri, majoring in Elementary Education. Parents: Kathy Troy and Bill Janes.

Zane Peuterbaugh : Junior from Jerseyville, Illinois, majoring in Secondary Social Sciences. Parents: Charles and Carisa Peuterbaugh.

Olivia Rawlings : Sophomore from Hannibal, Missouri, majoring in Elementary Education. Parents: Tomi and Greg Lowes.

Grace Thompson : Sophomore from St. Peters, Missouri, majoring in Secondary Social Sciences. Parents: Daniel and Kara Thompson.

Kennedy Smith : Freshman from Kahoka, Missouri, double majoring in Early Childhood and Elementary Education. Parents: Tony and Melissa Smith.

: Freshman from Kahoka, Missouri, double majoring in Early Childhood and Elementary Education. Parents: Tony and Melissa Smith. Gracie Cole: Freshman from Winterset, Iowa, majoring in Secondary Instrumental Music Education. Parents: Tim and Angella Cole.

HLGU is committed to fostering the development of future educators who will make a significant impact in their communities. The DEWEY Awards program is a testament to the university’s dedication to supporting students in their journey to becoming exceptional educators.

Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year Christian university fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The University prides itself in its traditional and nontraditional educational experience in a distinctively Christian environment.