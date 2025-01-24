The gift of government

EDITOR’S NOTE: Timothy Faber serves as legislative consultant with the Missouri Baptist Convention.

All of us have complained about the government at one time or another. Even the perpetually positive Ronald Reagan once quipped “The most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” Everything from taxes, to red tape, to oppressive regulations from un-elected bureaucrats . . . give us something to complain about regarding the government.

But how often have we reflected on the fact that government is a gift from God and a blessing to all?

We recognize that the Lord has given apostles, prophets, evangelists, and pastor/teachers to the church for the equipping of the saints (Ephesians 4), but we are more reluctant to admit that we are also to be in subjection to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those which exist are established by God.(Romans 13:1). If the authority is from God and is established by God, would not be a blessing?

Or in Genesis 9:5-6, where God establishes human government, have we ever considered why? That was right after the Flood, after God destroyed the earth because the thoughts and intentions of man’s heart were only evil continually. God knows our propensity for evil. And He knows the dangers that rampant evil will bring to all. So to restrain evil the Lord established human government to carry our justice for the victims of evil. Can you imagine living in a world where there was no governing authority to prosecute evil? Where every person had to defend themselves against those who steal, kill and destroy?

That was the situation in ancient Israel during the days of the Judges. In the book of Judges we read again and again: In those days there was no king in Israel, every man did what was right in his own eyes. The clear implication is that kings (and government in general) are for restraining evil or – as Peter wrote 1 Peter 2:13-14 – for the punishment of evildoers and the praise of those who do right.

Clearly, government is a gift from God, and we must be good stewards of this gift. We must care for it and nurture it. If neglected and left to non-believers, if the sacred is treated is evil, or even just common, then everyone suffers.

While governments may take various forms, and we must be mindful of abuses and human degradation within all forms of government, we cannot reject the idea of being governed and pursue a life free from the restraints that God has established. Doing so would only lead to anarchy. Rather than grumbling about this gift and neglecting this gift, let us care for and nurture this gift of government so that it can be most effective in fulfilling the purpose for which God gave it and so that He will be glorified by it.