‘He does all things well’: MBTS spring convocation celebrates perfection of Christ’s work

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (MBTS) – Midwestern Seminary inaugurated a new academic semester at Spring Convocation on January 21 with an address by President Jason Allen and the signing of the Articles of Faith by two recently-elected faculty members.

Preaching from Mark 7:31–37, Allen’s convocation address encouraged students, faculty, and staff gathered in the service to remember that Christ “does all things well.”

“Standing at the conclusion of this passage is a declaration that towers above the text: ‘He does all things well,’” Allen said. “As we start a new semester here this morning, my hope is that we will not just be convinced of this textually and theologically, but personally and experientially, and that in our hearts there would be a yes and amen; He does all things well.”

Allen led the audience through the context of this statement, found in Mark’s narrative of a deaf man’s healing. Noting the various struggles the deaf man would have faced, including social stigma and a lack of hope for healing, Allen highlighted how Jesus’ response displays God’s compassion, power, and goodness.

First, Allen pointed out the setting of the narrative in Gentile territory, which was marked by spiritual darkness. “Jesus goes there because He is on a mission to redeem,” Allen said. “He goes there with a message to save.”

Next, describing the various actions that Jesus took in healing the man, Allen pointed out how Jesus demonstrated His great care for the man through giving him attention and touch. Allen then noted the power displayed in Jesus’ healing, saying, “It’s an instant miracle, a comprehensive miracle.”

Finally, Allen drew listeners’ attention to the end of the narrative, where the crowds who witnessed the man’s healing testified of Jesus, “He has done all things well.”

Allen said, “The summary conclusion to this mind-blowing day is that this man who is in our midst does all things well—perfectly, correctly, appropriately. What He does is beyond improvement, in no need of correction, and in no need of upgrade. What He does eternally surpasses all that we could fathom as being good. Morally, operationally, and in every way, He does all things well.”

Allen went on to say, “It’s not just that He is sovereign, but that He is good. It’s not just that He is all-powerful, but that He is all-caring.”

Addressing the audience and the struggles they may be facing in life, ministry, or study, Allen outlined the events of Christ’s work in creation and redemption and His perfect accomplishment of them all.

“Brothers and sisters, lift your eyes to Jesus by faith. He does all things well,” Allen said, adding, “He is restoring you and making you new, day by day, in Christ. And even that, as messy as it is, He is doing well.”

The convocation address concluded with a benediction led by Thomas Kidd, research professor of Church history, who read John Calvin’s “A Prayer for Students.”

In addition to Allen’s address, the convocation service featured the signing of the institution’s Articles of Faith by two recently-elected faculty members: Minjae Kwon, assistant professor of Christian education in Korean studies and director of Korean graduate studies, and Tyler Sykora, assistant professor of biblical studies and chief of staff in the Office of the President.

The seminary’s Articles of Faith encompass the confession of faith of the Southern Baptist Convention, The Baptist Faith and Message 2000, and three other guiding doctrinal statements: the Chicago Statement on Biblical Inerrancy, the Danvers Statement on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood, and the Nashville Statement on Biblical Sexuality.

Spring 2025 Chapel Speakers Announced

As the formal start of the academic semester, convocation marks the first of the spring 2025 chapel services, where students, faculty, staff, and guests gather twice weekly throughout the semester to worship and hear biblical preaching.

In spring 2025, chapel services will feature sermons by Midwestern Seminary professors and by pastors, scholars, and ministry leaders from the broader seminary community. Featured chapel speakers this semester include:

Peter Williams (principal and CEO, Tyndale House, Cambridge)

Andrew Walker (associate professor of Christian ethics and public theology, Southern Seminary, Louisville, Ky.)

Brian Tabb (president and professor of biblical studies, Bethlehem College and Seminary, Minneapolis, Minn.)

Jacob McMillian (pastor, Journey Baptist Church, Saint Joseph, Mo.)

Lane Harrison (vice president of institutional advancement, Midwestern Seminary)

Brad Wheeler (pastor, University Baptist Church, Fayetteville, Ark.)

Rodrick Sweet (instructor of Bible and theology, Hannibal-LaGrange University, Hannibal, Mo.; site director, Jefferson City Correctional Center)

Tim Challies (elder, Grace Fellowship Church, Toronto, Ontario)

Tom Schreiner (James Buchanan Harrison professor of New Testament interpretation, Southern Seminary)

B. Charles (pastor, Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Fla.; senior preaching fellow, Spurgeon Library, Midwestern Seminary)

Nate Akin (executive director, Pillar Network)

Kevin Ezell (president, North American Mission Board)

This semester, chapel will also feature a special panel discussion on “Ministry in the 21st Century” with Justin Taylor, executive vice president of book publishing at Crossway, and Denny Burk, professor of biblical studies at Boyce College in Louisville, Kentucky.

Faculty speakers this semester will include Jason Duesing, Ken Parker, Sung Jin Park, Sam Bierig, Andrew King, and Todd Chipman, with Duesing, Geoff Chang, and Jared Wilson joining the panel discussion.

Chapel services are held in Midwestern Seminary's Daniel Lee Chapel on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. The services are also livestreamed on Midwestern Seminary's Facebook page and on the seminary's website at www.mbts.edu/live.

