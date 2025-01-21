Dr. Ben Carson to speak at Hannibal-LaGrange University

HANNIBAL, Mo. (HLGU) – Neurosurgeon, philanthropist, and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson, will deliver a keynote address at Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) on March 13 at 7pm. The event will take place at the Maybee Sports Complex on the HLGU campus and is expected to be a highlight of the University’s spring lecture series.

“Hannibal-LaGrange University is honored to welcome Dr. Ben Carson as the keynote speaker for an evening focused on the key principles embodied in a free society,” Eric Turner, Christian Studies Division Chair at HLGU, said. “I am excited to hear Dr. Carson’s insights on preserving individual liberty and how we foster opportunities for Americans within our free market system. This event promises to both inspire and challenge attendees with a message of hope and responsibility. Dr. Carson’s expertise in the fields of medicine, politics, and Christian service will encourage and remind us of the importance of connecting values with vocation, a message that all of us need to hear.”

Dr. Carson’s speech will focus on life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Known for his inspirational life story, which spans from a challenging childhood in Detroit to becoming one of the world’s leading neurosurgeons, Dr. Carson has long been a passionate advocate for education, personal responsibility, and the power of faith to transform lives.

Event Details:

Time: 7:00 PM, Doors open at 6:00 PM

Location: Maybee Sports Complex, Hannibal-LaGrange University

Tickets: $15 if purchased by February 29, 2025. Starting March 1, tickets will be $20. Tickets will go on sale February 1, 2025, and can be purchased at hlg.edu.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, and early purchase is encouraged. The event is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear from Dr. Carson in person.

Dr. Ben Carson’s visit to Hannibal-LaGrange University marks a significant occasion for both the University and the greater Hannibal community. His compelling message of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness promises to leave a lasting impact.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please visit hlg.edu, email the Free Society program at freesociety@hlg.edu or call 573.629.3260.

HLGU is a four-year Christian university fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, and it is supported by the giving of Missouri Baptist Convention churches through the Cooperative Program. The university prides itself in its traditional and nontraditional educational experience in a distinctively Christian environment.