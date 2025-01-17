Son of Missouri Baptist church member returning to lead role in film, ‘I Can Only Imagine 2’

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (PRNewswire) – Fresh off the holiday hit The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company are in preparation for production on I Can Only Imagine 2, a sequel to the breakout hit I Can Only Imagine.

The 2018 film I Can Only Imagine took in over $83 million in domestic box office.

The sequel will be directed by Brent McCorkle and Andrew Erwin from a screenplay written by McCorkle.

I Can Only Imagine 2 will continue the inspirational true story of Bart Millard, once again played by Missouri native John Michael Finley – the son of Wayne Finley, a member of Heritage Baptist Church, Lebanon. Other returning cast members include Dennis Quaid, reprising his role as Arthur, and Trace Adkins, who returns as Scott Brickell, MercyMe’s manager.

In a new role, Milo Ventimiglia will play singer/songwriter Tim Timmons.

Producers of the film include Kevin Downes, Andrew Erwin, Cindy Bond, Bart Millard, Daryl Lefever, and Joshua Walsh.

Adam Fogelson, chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said, “We’re excited to be partnering once again with Kingdom on this continuation of Bart’s incredible story and are confident its winning combination of emotional truth and pure heart will connect with audiences everywhere.”

“I Can Only Imagine captured the hearts of audiences when it was released, and continues to provide hope and encouragement to millions around the globe,” Downes said. “The success of that film led to the founding of Kingdom Story Company, where our mission is to tell stories that ignite a ‘rush of hope,’ and so we are thrilled that we get to return to this world and explore the rest of Bart’s incredible journey in our company’s first sequel. Co-Directors Andrew Erwin and Brent McCorkle, along with Bart Millard, have crafted an emotionally rich, inspiring, and unexpected take that will appeal to both fans of the original and newcomers alike.”