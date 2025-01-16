MBCollegiate Conference set for Feb. 7-8

COLUMBIA – MBCollegiate, the Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) ministry to college students and young adults, is hosting a conference at Parkade Baptist Church here, Feb. 7-8, 2025.

The theme of the conference is “Marked,” based on Rom 12:9-21.

The conference will feature guest speaker Bob Ingle, lead pastor of Waypoint Church in St. Charles, as well as GO worship, a team of musicians whose goal is to lead groups of believers to the throne of God in praise.

The conference is free, though participants must register. Learn more or register at https://mbcollegiate.org/marked/.