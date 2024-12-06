SBU’s annual festival of Christmas set for Dec. 8

BOLIVAR, Mo. (SBU) – The 44th annual Festival of Christmas, presented by Southwest Baptist University and Community Outreach Ministries, will take place at 6 p.m., Sunday, December 8, in Pike Auditorium on SBU’s Bolivar campus.

Bolivar area residents are invited to celebrate the Christmas season at this free holiday program, which brings together area churches of Bolivar for a spectacular Christmas celebration each year.

“The Festival of Christmas is a highlight of the Advent season,” said President Rick Melson. “We are eager to welcome the residents of Bolivar and surrounding communities to campus for this special night.”

Christmas music will be provided by the SBU Wind Symphony, Chamber Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble, Chorale, Higher Ground, Bearcat Belles and Bearcat Four. The Esquire Band and Bolivar Intermediate School Choir while also be performing.

As part of the festival tradition, Community Outreach Ministries will collect a special offering for the Polk County Food Pantry to help those in need throughout the year. The pantry serves approximately 400 families representing 1,000 individuals each month.

For more information about the Festival of Christmas, call (417) 328-1644.