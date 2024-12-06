Alabama church loses worship center, Sunday School space to fire

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally appeared in The Alabama Baptist.

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (BP) – An overnight fire at First Baptist Church, Abbeville, Ala., consumed most of the church’s facilities, according to Pastor Ricky Sowell. Church members gathered there this Wednesday (Dec. 4) to share memories and “trust God with what’s next,” he said.

“It’s almost a total loss,” Sowell said.

The worship center and Sunday School spaces burned in the fire, the cause of which is undetermined so far. The only usable space left is the family life center, which Sowell said they’re “very, very thankful for.”

The church will hold services in there for the time being, he said.

‘God isn’t done with us yet’

Wednesday morning (Dec. 4), Sowell posted on Facebook that church members “are all rightly heartbroken.”

“The Lord has accomplished amazing things in this building. People have been saved, hearts revived, weddings celebrated and loved ones mourned. The memories and history of this building are something we all cherish,” he wrote. “But we must remember that this building was not the church. This building was the place the church gathered. The people of God are still here and more importantly Jesus still reigns on His throne. So we are hurt because the place we loved to gather is gone, but we worship because God isn’t done with us yet.”