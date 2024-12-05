A plea for prioritizing the singing of familiar Christmas carols

by Justin Wainscott

Over the last several years during the Advent and Christmas seasons, I have noticed that churches seem to be singing traditional Christmas carols less and less. I’m not sure what all the reasons may be, and I’m certainly not attempting to impugn the motives of those who choose the songs. But I do believe it’s unfortunate for us if we hear familiar carols more in the shopping mall than we do in the local church.

Therefore, I want to issue a plea for us to prioritize the singing of familiar Christmas carols in our churches. I’m not suggesting that no other songs should be sung during these seasons, but I am suggesting that the overwhelming majority of what we sing during these few weeks of the year should come from that select canon of familiar English carols. Regardless of church size or preferred style of worship, such a practice should not be controversial, and I aim to share why below.

If your church already prioritizes the singing of familiar carols, then these reasons should serve as good reminders as to why you should continue doing what you’re doing. But if not, then I hope these reasons will help you see the need to prioritize the singing of familiar Christmas carols in your church over the next several weeks.

Prioritize the singing of familiar carols for the sake of theology. Our familiar carols contain some of the best examples of sound theology expressed in beautiful poetry and set to memorable music. The tradition of English hymnody arguably comes to its Christological climax in our Christmas carols. So, why would we not want to put such well-crafted examples of truth on people’s lips? Why would we neglect to sing the theology of the incarnation or the theology of the virgin birth or the theology of salvation in ways that are sound to the soul and sweet to the ear?

Prioritize the singing of familiar carols for the sake of unity. Singing familiar carols that English-speaking Christians have been singing for centuries unites us to our past, and it also unites us to English-speaking Christians from other Baptist churches and even other denominations. Perhaps in many churches, the days of all of us singing out of the same hymnal are long gone, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still have a shared collection of songs to sing together at this significant season of the year. This becomes all the more important when you consider that church members’ extended families will likely be visiting your church during this season. Why would we not, as much as possible, give people an opportunity to demonstrate their Christian unity by singing from our shared collection of familiar carols?

Prioritize the singing of familiar carols for the sake of quality. There is a reason why our most beloved Christmas carols have stood the test of time. Their poetic and musical quality are such that they remain relevant and singable hundreds of years after they were written. And since we only get to sing Advent and Christmas songs four to six weeks out of the year, shouldn’t we prioritize the very best of such songs?

Prioritize the singing of familiar carols for the sake of congregational singing. Familiarity may breed contempt in many things, but that’s not usually the case when it comes to congregational singing. We sing best what we know best. And there are few songs congregations know better than the familiar carols they have been singing all their lives. So, why wouldn’t we want to hear the saints sing out loud and strong about the Savior’s birth by giving them opportunity to sing some of those songs they know best?

Prioritize the singing of familiar carols for the sake of believers. During familiar occasions and celebrations (such as Advent and Christmas), believers want to sing songs they know and are accustomed to singing during such occasions. It is part of the way they celebrate and mark the seasons. And believe me, they are going to sing those carols over the next few weeks anyway—whether it’s on their own or in the church. Why cause them to lament the fact that they don’t get to sing them in church?

Prioritize the singing of familiar carols for the sake of children. Our children need to be taught these carols—for the sake of their salvation and sanctification, but also so that these carols are preserved and passed on to the coming generations. Thankfully, many Christian parents are already teaching these carols to their children and singing them at home. So, why would the church not want to cooperate with them and partner with them in helping reinforce what these children are hearing at home? Isn’t it a beautiful sight to see a child beaming with joy because they get to sing in church what they’ve been singing at home? Why would we want to deprive children of that opportunity during this season of the year?

Prioritize the singing of familiar carols for the sake of unbelievers. Whether we realize it or not, these familiar carols may be the only church songs that unbelievers today already know. It is unlikely they will be familiar with any other song we might sing, but there is a good chance they will be familiar with well-known Christmas carols. So, why not sing songs they know and recognize, songs that proclaim the very truths we want to communicate and celebrate at this season of the year? Some unbelievers may even show up to our churches hoping to hear and sing those very songs. Why would we want to prevent them from having that opportunity?

For these reasons (and many more), I offer this plea to prioritize the singing of familiar carols in your church over the next several weeks.

Justin Wainscott is associate dean and assistant professor of ministry in the School of Theology and Missions at Union University. Prior to his service in the academy, he spent two decades in pastoral ministry.