MBU, Missouri Baptist Foundation award John Mason Peck Institute Fellow Scholarship to Michael T. Byrd Sr.

ST. LOUIS (MBU) – The John Mason Peck Institute at Missouri Baptist University has awarded its first Fellow Scholarship to Michael T. Byrd Sr. in conjunction with the Missouri Baptist Foundation. The award was presented by Dr. Keith Ross, president of MBU; Dr. Neil Franks, president and treasurer of the Missouri Baptist Foundation; and Dr. Aaron Lumpkin, associate vice president for Spiritual Formation and assistant professor of Theology.

The John Mason Peck Institute at MBU exists to equip the next generation of Christian leaders who are pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Christian Ministry, offering workshops, mentorship opportunities and scholarships. MBU partners with the Missouri Baptist Foundation, a ministry dedicated to allocating financial assets for ministry partners through redemptive investing, to sponsor John Mason Peck Institute scholarship opportunities.

“President Ross and I are thankful for the partnership with the Missouri Baptist Foundation. This wouldn’t be possible without the Foundation’s support. And I couldn’t think of a better recipient of the first Fellow Scholarship in the Peck Institute than Michael Byrd,” said Dr. Aaron Lumpkin. “Pastor Byrd is a leader in our community, helping advance the good news of Jesus Christ across our city through church planting, discipleship and mentorship. We’re delighted to have him complete his degree at MBU and for him to be a part of the MBU community,” Lumpkin added.

Michael T. Byrd Sr. received the John Mason Peck Institute Fellow Scholarship for his ministry impact in St. Louis. Byrd is pursuing his bachelor’s degree in Christian Ministry while serving as pastor of Faith Community Bible Church in Jennings, Mo. In addition to his pastoral responsibilities, he is the Send City Missionary for St. Louis with the Send Network, the church-planting arm of the North American Mission Board. Byrd also oversees the Faithful Men Network, which seeks to connect with and encourage inner city pastors for mission and gospel partnerships. Byrd and his wife, Traci, have four children.

Missouri Baptist University is a Christ-centered university located in St. Louis. MBU offers more than 40 undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees in education, business and religion and the Doctor of Education. MBU offers degree programs at regional learning centers throughout the St. Louis metro area and online. For more information, visit www.mobap.edu or call 1-877-434-1115.