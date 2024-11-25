Hindu people group known for theft believes in Jesus, becomes gospel presence among Muslims in South Asia

by Kristen Sosebee

Often in the course of cross-cultural ministry, moving from one city or country to another is required. Countries change visa requirements, teams revamp outreach strategies or God opens new doors. For most missionaries, moving is the rule rather than the exception.

So, IMB missionaries Crawford and Suzi Kaser are a bit of an anomaly. The Kasers have lived in the same city in South Asia for almost all of their 25 years overseas. Though teammates have come and gone, and their ministry has evolved through the years, the Kasers have remained a steadfast missionary presence in a region of over 10 million Muslims.

Their current focus is on training and mobilizing the South Asian Church to take the gospel to Muslims. Their work often takes them hours away into the surrounding region where Crawford works alongside local churches made up of believers from Hindu backgrounds.

At one training this spring, Crawford made a shocking discovery.

While teaching at a training center about 10 hours away from his home, a local partner revealed something surprising about the group of believers in attendance.

The group of about 25 people ranged from older teens to those in their 30s. Some were single, others married. But Crawford’s local partner shared they were all recent believers from a Hindu people group with a notorious reputation – as thieves.

Not only that, but they were reaching Muslims with the gospel. Because their transformation was so radical, their Muslim acquaintances and friends were very curious and open to hearing about the reality of Jesus from them.

So far, more than 120 Muslims have heard Bible stories on audio recordings through outreach efforts by the former group of thieves. At least 47 Muslims are now participating in weekly Bible study in the book of Luke. As the gospel has gained traction among Muslims, the group has authentic questions about sharing their faith.

But others in their community haven’t been so happy about the change, and the new believers have encountered opposition. “Their extended family and relatives brought a police case against them because they’ve converted to Christianity,” Crawford explained. Police all over the state are familiar with these people and their reputation for stealing.

When the police questioned them about their new faith, the former thieves responded with a question of their own. They asked, “You know what we are known for, you know what we’ve done. Should we go back to that? Or should we follow Jesus?”

The police quickly admitted they should follow Jesus and not go back to their old ways.

Crawford knows only Christ can bring about the transformation that causes former Hindu thieves to become a steadfast gospel presence among Muslims. The Kasers are encouraged to see Christ calling people to Himself and creating gospel access among the Muslims of South Asia who do not know Him.

“My heart’s desire for those Muslims who are hearing the gospel, and for these who are carrying the gospel to them, is that they would rely on the Word of God. Not on relationship or friendship but the Word of God, doing its work convicting and leading people to truth and repentance,” Crawford said.

Some names have been changed for security.

Kristen Sosebee writes for the IMB.

The work of the IMB is sustained through faithful giving of Southern Baptists through the Cooperative Program and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering®