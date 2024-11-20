IMB missionaries venture to North African mountains to proclaim name of Jesus

Week of Prayer for International Missions set for Dec. 1-8

NORTH AFRICA/MIDDLE EAST – As Jay looked into the valley below, he noticed dots of flickering lights, the tiny glow of open fires from the villages at the base of the mountain. In the dark of the night, they were the only light except for the stars above. Jay pointed out the fires to Timothy, his national partner.

“Each of those fires represent a family or a group of people who probably haven’t heard the good news,” Jay told Timothy. Together they read Psalm 19 about the heavens declaring God’s glory. They discussed the reality that while the people gathered around those fires knew there was a God by looking up at the stars, they had no one to tell them how that God loved them through His son Jesus Christ.

The IMB missionary said that Timothy went back to their group “fired up” to share with a group of new friends – including Abel who had received the gospel shared by Timothy on an earlier trip. With boldness, he told his friends the creation to Christ story, modeling for Abel what faithful sharing looked like. The guards around the fire professed faith in Jesus! Today, Timothy and Abel continue to share the good news with those around them.

Jay Janill and his wife, Ella, missionaries in Northern Africa, met Abel months before this night when they trekked to the surrounding mountains on a scouting expedition with Timothy. Trekkers are required to hire security guards and a park guide to lead them and ensure their safety in an area that can be volatile. Abel was the park guide, and he showed an interest in spiritual conversations. They gave him an SD card for his cell phone that contained the full audio and digital Bible, stories from Scripture and the Jesus film. Everything was translated into his language.

The next time they went out to camp, Abel was again their guide. And the next time they went. And the next time. Each time they met with him, they realized how much he was listening and reading the Word of God. In time, Abel confessed his faith in the Lord, and Timothy continued teaching him and encouraging him to share with others.

The Janills say that most in the area where they serve have been exposed to religion that some refer to as Christianity. “But truthfully, they don’t know Jesus,” Ella explained. “If you ask them who Jesus is, they have no idea.”

For each one like Abel who hears and believes, they pass hundreds of others on the cobblestone streets of their neighborhood who do not know truth and have not had access to the gospel.

The Week of Prayer for International Missions is set for Dec. 1-8. As you and your church pray, consider the following:

• Thank God for Timothy and Abel and other believers who are following Christ at the risk of persecution.

• Ask God to lead Jay and Ella and their children as their ministry continues in a region that is often characterized by violence and unsteady political situations.

• Pray for believers to be able to safely gather for worship and fellowship.

Names changed for security.