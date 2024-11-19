MBC’s Bennett to join Silver Dollar City as chaplain

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) Director of Making Disciples Brad Bennett will be leaving the MBC staff at the end of the year to pursue another ministry venture in Branson. According to an Oct. 7 memo to MBC staff, Bennett will become, in January 2025, the chaplain for Silver Dollar City, White Water, Branson Showboat Belle, and the Silver Dollar City Campground. This news was also announced to MBC messengers during their annual meeting, Oct. 28-29, in St. Charles.

“In this new role, Brad will offer spiritual support to guests and hosts through daily interactions,” MBC Executive Director Wes Fowler wrote in the memo. “He also is preparing to lead non-denominational Sunday church services in the Wilderness Church at Silver Dollar City. In addition, he plans to help orient new employees and ensure their smooth acclimation into their assignments. If that isn’t enough to keep him busy, Brad will continue his calling as an evangelist through Real Encounter Outreach.

“Brad has become a dear friend, and I know we’ll miss his welcoming presence and positive energy,” Fowler added after describing the impact of Bennett’s ministry since joining the MBC staff in 2019.

“He has significantly engaged Missouri Baptists in evangelism events such as LIFE Outreach, as well as helped our churches refocus their evangelism, discipleship, and assimilation ministries,” Fowler said.

