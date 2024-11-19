Accreditor confirms HLGU turnaround, removes university from probation

HLGU praised for improvements in financial stability, enrollment growth, budget management

HANNIBAL, Mo. (HLGU) – The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) announced earlier this month that Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) has been removed from probation.

HLGU leaders see the decision as marking a new era of strength, stability and growth for the institution. And they believe this positive development underscores the HLGU’s commitment to ensuring a strong future for its students and faculty, as well as for the wider community.

Following a recent site visit, the HLC’s assessment team noted HLGU’s diligent work toward financial health, improved enrollment strategies, and responsible endowment management. In their report, the HLC team highlighted the university’s steady progress, stating, “HLGU has implemented the difficult corrections to create a more balanced budget, to manage cashflow, to begin repaying endowment borrowing, and to return HLGU enrollment to growth. These efforts have resulted in a successful turnaround.”

HLGU embarked on a rigorous improvement plan over the past two years, focusing on enhancing budget practices, bolstering cash flow, and building enrollment numbers. This strategic approach has helped place HLGU on a solid path forward, fortifying its commitment to providing high-quality Christian higher education while ensuring sustainable operations.

“This decision by the HLC is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our administration, faculty, and staff,” HLGU President Robert Matz said. “Our entire campus community has been deeply committed to putting HLGU on a stable financial foundation that supports our mission of academic excellence and faith-centered learning. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to this successful turnaround and look forward to a future of growth and opportunity.”

With the removal of probation, HLGU continues its work with renewed momentum, providing students with an enriching academic experience grounded in values of faith, integrity, and service. The university’s dedicated efforts to ensure financial stability and increase enrollment reaffirm its role as a cornerstone of Christian higher education.

HLGU is a four-year Christian university, fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and supported by Missouri Southern Baptist churches through the Cooperative Program. The institution prides itself in its traditional and nontraditional educational experience in a distinctively Christian environment.