MBC annual meeting wrap-up: New vision for MBC shared, new slate of officers elected

ST. CHARLES – During the Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) 190th annual meeting, Missouri Baptists began celebrating 100 years of ministry made possible through the Cooperative Program and looked forward to the future of cooperative ministry within the state.

Coming from 472 churches, 1,064 Missouri Baptist messengers and 265 guests gathered at the St. Charles Convention Center here, Oct. 28-29.

Fowler shares new vision for helping churches bring gospel transformation

A year ago, newly elected MBC Executive Director Wes Fowler introduced himself to Missouri Baptists on the annual meeting stage in Springfield. After a year of traveling the state, meeting with hundreds of Missouri Baptists, and analyzing data about their churches, Fowler shared his vision for the MBC staff he leads.

“Our pastors, DOMs, and ministry leaders care deeply about the spiritual condition of our state,” he told messengers and visitors to the 190th gathering of Missouri Baptists at the St. Charles Convention Center, Oct. 28. “A love for the church is evident, and a burden for the lost is sincere.”

Fowler then shared his vision of where he believes the MBC staff should direct its focus in the years ahead. “I believe the role of the convention is quite different than the role of the local church,” he said. “My goal is to position the convention to help local churches fulfill their calling – especially in areas of potential concern.”

Fowler began by revealing a slight change in the MBC’s vision statement: Transforming lives and communities with the gospel. Because the convention’s role is a supporting one for its 1,700-plus affiliated churches, Fowler said a more fitting vision for the MBC staff is: Helping churches transform lives and communities with the gospel.

He then went on to outline enhancements in MBC ministries that better reflect that supporting role. These include:

• Plans to organize a strong statewide prayer ministry.

• An initiative to help MBC-affiliated churches refocus and reprioritize evangelism.

• Resources to help churches and associations develop strategies and provide opportunities for missions mobilization.

• A stronger partnership with Send Missouri to plant more churches across our state.

• A priority on church renewal with a focus on healthy pastors, healthy churches, and healthy associations – a move that addresses the fact that 62 percent of Missouri Baptist churches are plateaued or declining.

• Strengthening the way MBC’s media and communications tell the story of what God is doing in Missouri Baptist life – including more extensive use of video and social media.

• Continued support of and partnership with MBC’s entities.

Fowler then shared time on the platform with the MBC’s ministry directors, who outlined ways their organizations are embracing these initiatives in the coming year. These directors are Brad Bennett, Making Disciples; Martin Winslow, Multiplying Churches; Jim Misloski, Developing Leaders; Gaylon Moss, Disaster Relief; Rob Phillips, Ministry Support; and Jerome Stockert, Collegiate Ministries.

During Fowler’s time on the platform, messengers and visitors also viewed the premiere of an MBC-produced animated video that kicked of a year-long celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Cooperative Program (Read more here).

MBC President: ‘Your story … for His glory’

Missouri Baptists ought to be laser-focused on God’s purpose and God’s glory, Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) President Chris Williams told messengers during the meeting.

Williams, senior pastor of Fellowship, Greenwood, delivered his presidential address based on Psalm 57, narrowing in specifically on verse 2: “I call to God Most High, to God who fulfills His purpose for me.”

“Good times or bad times, we walk for God’s glory,” Williams said. “Your story, your circumstances, your mess are for His glory.” (Read more here.)

MBC officers elected

During the annual meeting, Missouri Baptists also elected a new slate of MBC officers, which included: President Wesley Vance, executive pastor of Crossway Baptist Church, Springfield; First Vice President Brian Jump, lead pastor of Forest Park Church, Joplin; Second Vice President Justin Perry, pastor of First Baptist Church, Viburnum; and Recording Secretary Richard Young, pastor of South Haven Baptist Church, Belton.

Budget, offering goals approved

Messengers also approved the MBC’s 2025-2026 Cooperative Program (CP) proposed allocation budget and spending plan, as recommended by the MBC executive board. The proposed budget goal did not change from last year.

The MBC’s 2025-2026 spending plan is based on a $15 million CP budget. This budget sets aside 6 percent of the total CP giving for “SBC/MBC shared administration” expenses, which are allocated for annuity protections and The Pathway. The proposed “shared” funds amounted to a total of $900,000.

From the remaining CP budget, 36.84 percent is allocated for Missouri Baptist missions and ministries. These proposed funds amounted to a total of $5,194,737.

Additionally, 23.16 percent of the total CP budget is allocated for Missouri Baptist entities, including the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home, Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries, the Missouri Baptist Foundation, Hannibal-LaGrange University, Missouri Baptist University and Southwest Baptist University. These proposed funds amounted to a total of $3,265,263.

The remaining 40 percent is allocated for Southern Baptist Convention causes. These proposed funds amounted to a total of $5,640,000.

Any CP receipts above the budgetary goal will be split evenly between MBC and SBC ministries.

Missouri Baptists also approved the following 2025 statewide offering goals: $15 million for CP; $800,000 for the Missouri Missions Offering; $4 million for the Lottie Moon Offering for International Missions; $2.2 million for the Annie Armstrong Offering for North American Missions; and $150,000 for the World Hunger Funds.

Missouri Baptists also approved budgets for the 2025 Missouri Baptist Missions and Ministries funds, as well as for use of MMO funds collected this year for use in 2025.

Resolutions, motions

Messengers approved five resolutions during the annual meeting, addressing criminal justice, expressing their commitment to Missouri Baptist universities, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Cooperative Program and calling Missouri voters on Nov. 5 to oppose pro-abortion Amendment 3.

Messengers also approved the creation of a task force to aid in the evaluation of a church’s position on certain elements of Baptist identity, especially the office and function of pastoral leaders being limited to biblically qualified men. The motion passed overwhelmingly, with fewer than a dozen “no” votes.