Amendment 3: ‘Our work has only begun’

With the narrow passage of Amendment 3 on Nov. 5, Missourians have established within our state constitution what pro-abortion activists call a “right” to abortion.

No matter what the state’s law may say, however, let’s not buy into the lie that anyone can have a “right” to murder pre-born babies. Such a “right” contradicts the strict command of the Lord of all life, Jesus Christ, who has been given “all authority in heaven and on earth” (Matt 28:18). The same Lord who “fearfully and wonderfully” creates each living person in his or her mother’s womb (Ps 139:14) also declares, “Do not murder” (Exod 20:13; c.f., Gen 9:6; Rev 21:8).

As a society, we in Missouri have sinned against the Lord and deserve His judgment. Indeed, the Lord will judge justly in His time, yet He “is a compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger and abounding in faithful love and truth” (Exod 34:6). Moreover, He “wants everyone to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth” (1 Tim 2:4). So, in the time we have, let us proclaim the truth of the gospel to men and women in our communities.

Leading up to the election on Nov. 5, Missouri Baptist churches were active in opposing Amendment 3 – a reality for which I am very thankful. But, as it turns out, our work is only beginning. Thousands of pre-born babies will be murdered each year because of Amendment 3. Pastors and churches must begin planning now about how they can minister to women and families in their own communities and convince them to choose life for their babies. Moreover, pregnancy help centers – as well as pro-life ministries like the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home – will need our increasing support as they try to save and care for infants and families.

In months leading up to the election, I’ve been thankful for the leadership of Willie Isaacson, chairman of the Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) Christian Life Commission, and MBC legislative consultant Timothy Faber. They’ve worked hard, alongside many others, to lead in the opposition to Amendment 3. After the passage of the amendment earlier this month, I asked them for comment. In what remains of this editorial below, I want you to hear from them:

QUESTION: How do you think Missouri Baptists should process and respond to the passage of Amendment 3?

Willie Isaacson: “While we are all disappointed in the passing of this amendment to the Missouri state constitution, we must not allow this event to cloud our view of our fellow Missourians. Yes, there is a sizable group of individuals who continue to deny that an unborn child is a life and a few who just don’t care if that child is a life or not. However, we must remember that not only is the unborn child’s life of great value, but so are the lives of those individuals who voted in favor of this amendment. We must choose to love them and encourage them, building relationships that will impact for the kingdom of God. It is worthwhile to remember also that we have a number of people who cast their vote for women’s healthcare, not aware of the sole purpose of enshrining abortion into the constitution. Many of these will be hurt when they learn what their vote did. Let our response to the passing of this amendment be a light shining in the darkness.”

Timothy Faber: “Missouri Baptists must remember that the mutilation of our children through transgender treatments, and the killing of pre-born children by abortion, is still a reprehensible evil, even though it will soon become “legal.” Legality does not change the moral character of an issue. Because of that, we must: A.) Do what is right in the eyes of God regardless of what the Law says. B.) Demonstrate that we are truly supporting life and not merely being hypocrites who only support life when it is advantageous for us to do so. C.) We must continue – even redouble – our efforts to support pregnancy help centers and other life affirming ministries as we enter an era of greater opposition. D.) We must begin again this battle to restore protections for the unborn. Do not accept defeat, but work to achieve any path that will result in fewer and fewer abortions, until ultimately we can turn the tide again and bring abortion to an end in our state once and for all.”

QUESTION: What are next steps in the fight to protect pre-born life in our state? What can or should Missouri Baptist churches and leaders do now?

Isaacson: “Our mission has not changed with the passing of this amendment. Our greatest action in this fight, and any other fight for the kingdom of God, is to transform the lives of the people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. The most powerful way to protect the pre-born is to make sure their mothers are followers of Jesus! Missouri Baptist churches and leaders need to take the responsibility of taking the Good News to the people of our state and nation. My fear is that we have placed our responsibility on the general population to fix the problem by voting and enacting laws. The overturning of Roe was a great thing, but it did not fix the problem of abortion. Only spiritual warfare will address the problem of sin.

“Yes, we will push for limitations on this amendment for the protection of those lives, but we must work even harder to change lives so this will not be a consideration for the individual. Don’t despair, for the responsibility God has given us in this area has not changed. Saving the life of the pre-born begins with saving the soul of mom!”

Faber: “Prayer is a given – both for wisdom and for strength, as well as for those on the front lines of Pregnancy Help Centers and other life affirming ministries. Also, we can begin by working with others to find paths to implement various restrictions within the new legal framework we are facing. We can also become more educated on what churches can (and should) do in the public arena so that God’s people are not so intimidated, but more ready to engage the battle. And as Apostle Paul wrote, “Having done all, stand firm.” We must not compromise and surrender the fight because of secular law. We still answer to the King of kings and must be found faithful to Him. What standing firm will look like may be different for each church or each individual, but it must not look like retreat or compromise. We must be willing to accept whatever small victories we may achieve and not rail against the fact that we cannot eliminate abortion tomorrow. Every aspect of Amendment 3 that we can chip away at will result in more lives being saved, and every life saved is a victory. … Like Oskar Schindler, we must do all we can to save as many as we can.”