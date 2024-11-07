MBC premieres animated Cooperative Program video

ST. CHARLES – Missouri Baptists kicked off a year-long celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Cooperative Program (CP) at the MBC Annual Meeting Oct. 28-29 in St. Charles. In the process, they were among the first to see a new animated video produced by MBC graphic designer Ryan Lake, videographer Neil Sneed, and Communications group leader Tony Boes.

“Cooperative Program in the Balance” was nearly a year in the making, and it literally illustrates the MBC’s efforts to serve as a leading promoter of CP, the funding process Southern Baptists have employed since 1925 to support missions at the state, national, and international levels.

The three-minute video – a throwback to 1940s-style animation – tells the story of a young boy God has called to the mission field. He pinches his pennies. His folks and family pitch in. And even his local church helps him save for his calling to the ends of the earth.

But it’s not enough. And that’s where the Cooperative Program comes to the rescue. Through the CP gifts of 47,000 Southern Baptist Convention churches, there are sufficient funds to send the young man to the mission field, while providing continuing support to 9,000 other full-time SBC missionaries.

The video is available for downloading, viewing, and sharing at mobaptist.org/cp100. On that webpage, Missouri Baptists also will find several other ways to celebrate the 100th anniversary of CP, including stories, testimonials, and a bulletin insert.

The Cooperative Program and you

The Cooperative Program is the envy of the evangelical community for the efficient and effective way it enables 47,000 independent churches to work together to advance the gospel. CP enables every giver and every church to make an impact for Christ at home and around the world.

The Cooperative Program begins with you – your tithes and offerings to your local church. Your church, in turn, shares a portion of its annual income with the Cooperative Program, sending its CP gifts to the MBC, which distributes CP funds from more than 1,700 MBC-affiliated churches according to an approved plan.

This plan supports dozens of ministries in Missouri, across North America, and around the world, including evangelism and discipleship; church planting and renewal; disaster relief; foster and adoption care; rescue from human trafficking; ministries to the aged; North American and international missionaries; retirement benefits for pastors; missions mobilization; training and leadership development; pastoral care; and more.