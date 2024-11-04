Williams urges refocus on God’s purpose, glory during MBC annual meeting

ST. CHARLES – Missouri Baptists ought to be laser-focused on God’s purpose and God’s glory, Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) President Chris Williams told messengers at the MBC annual meeting Oct. 28.

Williams, senior pastor of Fellowship, Greenwood, delivered his presidential address based on Psalm 57, narrowing in specifically on verse 2: “I call to God Most High, to God who fulfills His purpose for me.”

When he wrote this Psalm, David was going through a major valley in his life, Williams said. David was on the run from King Saul, who was intent on his death. Modern Christians, Williams continued, are going through a tough time as well, no longer living in a world that holds Christianity in a positive or even neutral esteem. Missouri Baptists, Williams said, must pray as David did: “Lord, take this pain, this difficulty, and use it as a platform for your glory and purpose.”

He offered three reminders for the church, the believer, and the convention.

First, Missouri Baptists must lean into and live according to God’s overall purpose for humanity.

“We always ask the wrong questions first,” Williams said. “It’s always about me. Yes, Jesus knows you, loves you and has a plan for you, but the key to understanding His purpose for you is understanding that it doesn’t start with you.

“We all drift toward me-centeredness and me-centered theology that says Jesus is a tool and a means to my end – not that He is worthy of worship, but what He can do for people…. That sounds wonderful, but it’s stupid. We are designed to worship Him, and the purpose of everything is His glory.”

Second, he called on Missouri Baptists to reap the rewards of living in God’s purpose, referencing verse 5: “God, be exalted above the heavens; let Your glory be over the whole earth.”

“Good times or bad times, we walk for God’s glory,” Williams said. “Your story, your circumstances, your mess are for His glory.”

Finally, he spoke on verse 9, saying God’s purpose in us will have an effect on others: “I will praise You, Lord, among the peoples; I will sing praises to You among the nations.”

“David sang so loud, the people heard his praises,” he said. “Your story for His glory ought to be affecting others around you.”