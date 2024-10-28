MBCollegiate ministries reaching the nations

KANSAS CITY – In the first month of the semester, MBCollegiate ministries had over 500 spiritual conversations with students, shared the gospel over 225 times, saw 5 salvations and 4 baptisms, and met students’ needs in a variety of ways. Many of these spiritual and gospel conversations took place among international students and involved local churches.

Collegiate Impact at the University of Missouri-Kansas City started the semester with its largest ever Thursday dinner. Over 70 students attended, 15 of whom were Indian students. Campus missionary Benjamin Kirtley says that he and his student leaders shared the gospel over 15 times. “Half of the students attending heard the gospel in a one-on-one or small group conversation!” he says. Many of these students have returned for future dinners for community and food. Kirtley says that “roughly half religiously identify as something other than Christian.” One of these Indian students signed up for Collegiate Impact’s Befriend-a-Student program, desiring to build community and friendship with someone older than him and find a church in Kansas City.

The Lighthouse at Northwest has also had opportunities to share the gospel with international students. “Our trip to South Asia back in May is proving to be very helpful in connecting with students from that region,” says campus missionary Jason Yarnell. “Caleb and I were able to share with a group of three guys who came to our free dinner on Monday night. Two of those three (along with another friend) attended our weekly worship gathering and got to hear a clear presentation of the claims of Christ and the call to follow Him. I’m looking forward to many more opportunities to invest in the nations on our campus.”

Truman BSU gave international students countless rides to and from Walmart, the train station, and the airport in the first weeks of class—and moved lots of furniture. They hosted a meal for all the new international students who had only be in the country for a couple days. The dinner provided a context to build friendships, offer more rides, and invite them to church and BSU events.

At that international dinner, they conversed with an unbelieving Vietnamese student they’ve been investing in for a while. He shared with them that ever since his dad returned to Vietnam after visiting him last spring—even sharing a meal with the BSU—his dad has been reading his Bible every morning and telling him about what he’s been reading. “Wow God!” says campus missionary Greg Xander. “The dad has been working to start a business in Indiana and is planning to come back sometime this fall and wants to meet again.” Ministry to the son has led to ministry to the father, and the Word of God does not return void.

The Lighthouse at SEMO is helping put the Word of God in the hands of international students. They purchased three Urdu Bible for some of their Muslim students. At the students’ request, they’ve begun an evangelistic Bible study with them.

Not only have international students heard the gospel proclaimed, but they’ve also seen the gospel demonstrated. A church near Crowder College put together a collection of baskets with basic necessities for international students. “It was a joy to hand those out,” says Austin Pfrimmer, campus missionary at the Crowder BSU.

Churches across Missouri worked together to help transport a Pakistani Christian student from Kansas City to Southeast Missouri State University at the beginning of the semester. The Lighthouse ministry put together a chain of church members stretching from Kansas City to Cape Girardeau. These church members provided transportation, food, and lodging to this student. “It was wonderful to see the Church serving another believer from across the world,” says campus missionary Reese Hammond.

As ministry to international students continues throughout the semester, join us in praying for salvation and life transformation, and pray that God uses MBCollegiate ministries to reach the nations right here in Missouri.