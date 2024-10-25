South Asian churches to be remembered on Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church, Nov. 3

High in the Himalayan mountains of South Asia is a valley that is home to eight million Muslims. God is at work among the people, bringing many to salvation, but new believers are facing severe persecution.

As the Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church approaches, will you pray for the believers in this valley and other brothers and sisters of the faith who are met with threats, beatings, imprisonment, loss of family and income, and even death for the sake of Christ?

Among the unengaged, unreached people groups in this Himalayan region, IMB missionaries are making the gospel accessible to local craftsmen. Men and women make hand-painted ornaments, a skill that has been passed down through many generations. The sale of the crafts provides money for the families but also gives Christians opportunities to share the gospel. Muslim-background believers are involved in church planting among the lost.

Every year, hundreds of Muslims, including those in this Himalayan valley, are forsaking Islam and declaring faith in Jesus. Day by day, the gospel is spreading from family to family and from village to village. Amid this kingdom growth, persecution also grows.

Almost all are harassed and threatened by their families. Some have been beaten or arrested. A few have been killed for their faith. Despite much opposition, the kingdom continues to grow and thrive.

Ahmed is one Muslim-background Christian who is facing opposition. For 25 years he has stood up under persecution, boldly proclaiming Jesus. God has been blessing his ministry, as he and other Christians have recently planted the first churches in the valley among three different unengaged, unreached people groups.

Just last year, Ahmed faced arrest, beatings and many threats for the gospel. Thankfully, the Lord sustained him through all these acts of persecution.

God is at work among the Muslims of South Asia. Pray that the work continues to help advance the gospel among people who are dearly loved by the Lord.

November 3 is the Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church. On this day, remember to pray for churches like the ones in South Asia and for church leaders like Ahmed who have faced multiple acts of persecution.

Find resources to guide your prayers at imb.org/persecuted.