Missouri Baptist University, JOY FM and BOOST 95.5 offer “Full-Tuition Excellence in Service” scholarship

ST. LOUIS – Missouri Baptist University has partnered with JOY FM and BOOST 95.5 to offer the Excellence in Service Scholarship. This scholarship is a full tuition, 4-year award to inspire and empower the next generation of Christian leaders.

High school students in the St. Louis area can submit a video sharing how God has used them to serve their community—including their testimony and what servant leadership means to them. A panel of judges will review the submissions and select the top candidates. These top applicants will then interview with the panelists in-person, with a single winner being selected from among the semi-finalists.

“The Excellence in Service Scholarship will highlight students in the St. Louis community who seek to glorify God through their servant leadership,” said Bryce Chapman, senior vice president for Enrollment, Marketing and University Communications. “We are honored to partner with JOY FM and BOOST 95.5 to bless the winner of this award with a faith-filled education that will equip them to further serve their community.”

Interested students can visit www.mobap.edu/excellence-in-service-scholarship/ to learn full details. Video submissions must be received by December 1, 2024.

Missouri Baptist University is a Christ-centered university located in St. Louis. MBU offers more than 40 undergraduate degrees, graduate degrees in education, business and religion and the Doctor of Education. MBU offers degree programs at regional learning centers throughout the St. Louis metro area and online. For more information, visit www.mobap.edu or call 1-877-434-1115.