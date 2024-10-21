A new 30,000-foot view of the BHHM

Google Earth has transformed the way we view our world from “30,000 feet.” Much has changed since the inaugural “30,000-foot view” on Jan. 13, 1920. On that day in history, Capt. Rudolph Schroeder and his co-pilot became the first humans to get a “30,000-foot view” of earth during high altitude testing in a specially equipped biplane. Since that time the phase, “a 30,000-foot view” has been used to describe looking at the “big picture.” Today, one can get a 30,000-foot view with the touch of screen or a few keystrokes. The danger of accepting a satellite image is that they are often out of date. An example would be the Baptist Homes corporate office in Jefferson City. Google Earth shows a parking lot south of the building, and not the new Cole County Emergency Response center that has been under construction this past year. The following is an updated view from 30,000-foot of Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries, an entity of the Missouri Baptist Convention.

Dr. Ron Mackey, Vice President for Community Engagement, frequently exhorts his team to “trust Jesus and tell the people.” This past year, Baptist Homes leadership have trusted Jesus with unwavering faith as we faced revenue concerns that brought the ministry to the brink of insolvency. The cuts and sacrifices undertaken included closing the Chillicothe campus, curtailing benevolent care and making painful cuts in staff. Fortunately, those difficult decisions are preparing the ministry for a new season of sustainability and kingdom impact. The journey has been difficult and would not have been possible without help from Christ our provider and the gracious provisions of God’s people.

Since September, Baptist Homes has been able to offer Medicaid Personal Care supplements for Assisted Living at Arcadia Valley (Ironton), Independence, Ozark and Tri-County (Vandalia). These supplements frequently “bridge the gap” financially, helping seniors who qualify for Medicaid cover the cost of Assisted Living or Residential Care.

Arcadia Valley, Adrian, Independence and Vandalia are Medicaid certified for nursing care. According to Dan Stiles, administrator of the Arcadia Valley campus, “The process of securing Medicaid certification was daunting, but worth the time, money and effort.” When a resident’s funds run out, Medicaid coverage for long term care allows continued access to Baptist Homes quality and commitment to Christlike care that transcends one’s ability to pay.”

Campuses in Adrian, Independence and Vandalia provide in-patient and out-patient therapy and are certified by Medicare. This certification allows access to rehab and therapy services in a Christian environment prior to returning home after a hospital stay. Medicare certification is being pursued for the Arcadia Valley campus.

These new approvals mean the financial picture of Baptist Homes is slowly improving. However, the financial situation is still precarious. Two decades of declining census coupled with millions of dollars of unreimbursed care have been reversed. The delays in Medicare or Medicaid certifications set the budget back by millions are challenges that have now been overcome. Realistic budget projections foresee the ministry operating in the black next year. While this recovery is two years later than the goal set in 2020, we look forward to a business model that is mission focused and financially sustainable. The changes required of the ministry these past four years were formidable. It is hard to fathom that Baptist Homes has provided quality for care to seniors for over 111 years—but has only three years of of experience as a CMS certified healthcare provider.

The 30,000-foot perspective is incomplete without a return to ground level. To truly understand the Baptist Homes difference, one must look at the ministry from eye-level. Worship services at our campuses are experiencing record attendance. Local churches and members, including several retired pastors and missionaries, are joining Baptist Homes staff in leading Bible Studies and discipleship groups. Spencer Hutson, BHHM Church Relations Specialist is working with Activity Directors at each campus to ensure the Christlike care Baptist Homes is known for never compromised. While things at 30,000 feet reveal many changes, our daily commitment to honoring Christ and providing compassionate care is truly what makes Baptist Homes unique. Thank you, Missouri Baptists, for your support of this ministry.