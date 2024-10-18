Restore Hope Ministries house offers rest, refreshment for ministers, spouses

LEBANON – Miles down a windy gravel road, a blue-gray farm house is nestled near the bottom of a hill that gently rolls down to a valley. The home, 2,400 square feet, fully refurbished, and secluded, is operated by Restore Hope Ministries. It opens to a wide view of pastures, walnut groves, and river bluffs in the heart of the Missouri Ozarks.

Kevin and Tammy Smith, a pastor and wife couple who minister at Heritage Baptist Church in Lebanon, Mo., recently opened the home as a haven for ministers struggling with discouragement or burnout. The Smiths, who have been in ministry over 30 years, have seen God bring to life a vision that was birthed in them over a decade ago.

“In 2011, I went through a season of deep discouragement in ministry,” Kevin Smith said.

“My church at the time, Springhill in Springfield, wrapped their arms around me and gave me a sabbatical. As Tammy and I looked for places we could go together, we found there were very few places that were both close by and affordable.”

Smith shared how God brought them through that difficult season and planted in their hearts a longing to support other couples who face discouragement.

“God taught us some lessons that might be of value to others,” Smith said.

According to a 2022 Lifeway Research study that surveyed 1000 protestant pastors in the U.S., 63 percent of pastors identified stress as a mental challenge. Jared Wilson, in his book The Pastor’s Justification, points to research that suggests 70 percent of pastors constantly fight depression. Smith believes that, especially post-Covid, many pastors are simply at the end of their rope.

The vision of Restore Hope Ministries is simple. They exist to serve and encourage pastors, ministry leaders, and their spouses. They accomplish this by providing a cost-free and isolated place of rest, relaxation, rejuvenation, and encouragement. The Smiths have walked with many ministry couples through the years and understand firsthand the stresses and challenges that accompany ministry. For couples who could benefit from talking with another couple, the Smiths have their ears and hearts open. For couples who are trying to find a pure getaway, the retreat center is for them, too.

“Not every ministry couple and situation is the same,” Smith explained.

“Sometimes couples need to get away and just be reminded of the grace and goodness of God. Other times couples might benefit from talking through the challenges they are facing. For so many pastors, we are not good at receiving the same kind of love and care we extend to others.”

Smith gave God all the credit for bringing the vision to life. He and Tammy have shared their dream with others through the years. They have hosted ministry couples in their home and provided encouragement and support. About two years ago, a friend of theirs introduced them to an American businessman who lives overseas but who owns a farm home he used only occasionally. The Smiths met with the man, who was looking to renovate the home, and shared their vision for how God might use it.

“This has been our dream,” Tammy Smith said.

The man responded with six words.

“Let’s make your dream come true.”

God moved in the man’s heart to support the ministry and fully fund the renovation. A contractor agreed to do the work, provided the house was used for the ministry. Now fully remodeled, the house includes a fully stocked kitchen, two bedrooms, three full bathrooms, a large living area, and office. Restore Hope Ministries also provides guest kayaks, canoes, a grill, and other recreation activities for couples to enjoy.

“God provided an amazing place, and we want pastors and their wives to enjoy it,” Smith said. “Free of charge.”

Tammy Smith encouraged pastors’ wives who see the toll ministry takes on their husbands.

“Our husbands are sometimes pulled in so many different directions and try to meet so many needs. Sometimes the best thing we can do is encourage them to seek rest,” she said.

If you would like to get in touch with Restore Hope Ministries or are interested in applying to use the Restore Hope House, you can get in touch with them at restorehopemin@gmail.com.