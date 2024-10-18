English club opens door to sharing gospel

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (IMB) – English club in Buenos Aires, Argentina, started out simple enough. Participants learned a few phrases, talked about American culture and listened to English vocabulary.

As part of the curriculum, Chris and Rhonda Richard, International Mission Board missionaries from Hebron Baptist Church in Kentucky, introduced club members to “Three Circles.” This tool is often used by American churches to share the gospel.

That’s when the club morphed from training potential Spanish-language translators for short-term volunteer teams to an evangelism tool and step toward planting a church in their Buenos Aires neighborhood.

“We taught them how to share the gospel and to give a 15-second testimony. They couldn’t believe how easy it was,” Rhonda said, adding that in the beginning, the small club was made up of mostly local believers.

“This interaction made us realize that some of these believers struggled to articulate the gospel message.”

The process of learning this in English required club members to break down the words and really figure out the meaning. They realized they had the tools and words to share about Jesus’ love with their own families and friends.

It didn’t take long before club members brought their family and friends to the meetings, many of whom were not believers, so they could learn about Jesus. Chris created a public Instagram page for their group in the hopes other nonbelievers might be interested in coming to their meetings. They wanted to open the club to anyone.

The Richards went from not knowing if anyone would show up for English club to not having enough chairs as people squeezed into their apartment. They welcomed strangers to their home. Rhonda made American-style snacks each meeting. She hung flags over the door, representing the nationality of those who came to their home.

Chris said the 15 flags are good representation of the neighborhood and city they live in. Many people want to learn English.

“We were looking for a way to get face-to-face with our neighbors,” Chris said. “We were doing everything we could think of, but then this English club just happened organically. God used what we had, English and Rhonda’s hospitality skills, to create a community.”

The missionaries meet with club members outside of meetings, investing in their lives. They disciple the believers, so they can share with the non-believers who attend. They meet with those who do not identify as followers of Christ to talk more and answer questions that might have arisen during English club.

Chris said one man he meets regularly confided the only reason he’s even interested in learning more about Jesus is because a stranger opened his home to other strangers. It’s an unheard-of concept, and this man wanted to know why.

A small Bible study also meets in the Richards’ home. Two-thirds attending are from the English club. They pray for this Bible study to continue growing toward becoming a church. There’s even a possible pastor Chris is discipling to lead the way. They met through English Club.

The Richards ask for you to pray for this Bible study group to grow in their knowledge and desire to share the gospel with others. Please pray for wisdom as this young man who feels called to pastor is discipled. Thank God for using something as simple as English to open doors within a community to learn more about Him.