HLGU to host art gallery featuring Ruth (Ihrig) Foreman

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) is proud to announce a special Homecoming art gallery opening titled Ruth (Ihrig) Foreman – A Retrospective: “A Countrywoman with the Heart of an Artist”. The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the Hagerman Gallery, located in the Roland Fine Arts Center.

This exhibition will showcase the extraordinary works of HLGU alumna Ruth Foreman, a graduate of the Class of 1949. The retrospective offers a glimpse into Ruth’s unique artistic journey, combining her deep appreciation for nature and country life with the heart of a self-taught artist. The gallery will feature her exquisite paintings of quaint country scenes, natural arrangements, and serene autumn landscapes.

At 7:00 pm, there will be special remarks by members of Ruth Foreman’s family, alongside HLGU faculty and leadership. This moment will be an opportunity to reflect on the creativity and dedication of an alum who captured the beauty of rural life with her art.

The art show is currently open to the public Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and will also be available during special events in the Parker Theatre, providing ample opportunity to experience Ruth Foreman’s artistry beyond the Homecoming weekend.

Raised on a family farm in Missouri, Ruthie, as she was lovingly known, was admired for her sincere and kind nature, inner strength, and unwavering faith. She was a devoted Christian, mother of seven, grandmother, and great-grandmother who embraced life’s responsibilities with grace. She brought the same energy and love to her artwork, often creating pieces amidst her daily tasks as a homemaker.

Ruth’s works, filled with warmth and wonder, invite viewers to appreciate the beauty of simple country life. Her paintings, often modest in her eyes, were greatly admired by all who had the privilege of viewing them. This retrospective provides a wonderful opportunity for the community to honor Ruth’s legacy and celebrate her contributions as both an artist and a beloved member of the HLGU family.

