Gratitude for Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief

In the aftermath of a natural disaster people experience many emotions. Initially, there’s a sense of disbelief – an almost unwillingness to admit something terrible happened. Then, for many, there’s also a sense of shock – the realization that everything has changed in a moment. Following these initial emotions, there’s grief – a deep feeling of hurt and loss. Many other emotions may be present as well (confusion, frustration, anger, etc.), but I believe disbelief, shock, and grief are foundational.

Then, in these life-altering moments, a sea of people wearing yellow shirts arrives! Some are removing debris. Others are cutting and clearing trees. Meals are prepared to feed thousands. Chaplains provide comfort and prayer. And they’re all happy to be there! They smile. They hug and console. They encourage and inspire. In other words, they bring both help and hope. In the middle of what might otherwise seem hopeless, our Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers bring genuine hope.

In difficult situations, hope makes a tremendous difference. When someone experiences significant loss, it’s challenging to focus on what’s good and positive. Not only that, but it’s easy to dwell on everything negative. So, when someone comes along – someone who has voluntarily chosen to bear this burden with you – and they pray with you, comfort you, encourage you, and remind you of all that is good, it’s a tremendous blessing. It’s a much-needed ray of hope and encouragement.

And when hope is present, healing can begin. Typically, healing is a process, not a moment. But true healing is found in a person. Part of overcoming the devastation of loss is realizing that everything on earth is temporary. Everything will deteriorate, age, rust, or break. Nothing material will last. We may hear this truth often in sermons, and intellectually we know it’s correct, but losing everything in a moment is overwhelming. The only part of this life that will last is Jesus. The only place to find true healing is Jesus. Everything else falls short.

Guess what our Disaster Relief volunteers share on a daily basis – the gospel! In the midst of tragedy – in the midst of damaged homes and destroyed possessions – our Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers share unashamedly about Jesus – the only source of true healing!

Gaylon Moss, our Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief Director, speaks often of how our volunteers bring help, hope, and healing to those who are hurting. I want you to know that this is more than a nice-sounding statement – it’s a reality.

Shortly after Hurricane Helene made landfall, our Disaster Relief team deployed to Augusta, Ga. To date, approximately 85,000 meals have been served and we still have volunteers assisting with clearing trees and debris.

The main word that comes to mind as I reflect on our incredible Disaster Relief ministry is “gratitude.”

As Missouri Baptists, let us express our sincere gratitude to those who selflessly serve in difficult circumstances to bring help, hope, and healing to those who are hurting. Thank you for serving so faithfully!

