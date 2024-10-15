An urgent call to fast, pray

In 1986, when dictatorial leader Ferdinand Marcos was ousted from power in the Philippines, newspapers were quick to cover the political and military realities that explained his demise. But according to co-authors Marvin Olasky and Warren Cole Smith, one reporter noticed something more than had the secular newspapers. In their book, Prodigal Press, Olasky and Smith write the following:

“The New York Times, ignoring its Christian origins once again, covered (only) the material facts (about Marcos’ fall from power). But an article in the Evangelical Beacon by Robert Carey told a much deeper story: ‘Christians of all persuasions had been uniting in fervent prayer before, during and after the election. … Many churches held all-night prayer meetings. Others met for the special times of prayer in homes or churches. … There is, I believe, no way to explain the events we have witnessed apart from answered prayer.’

“There was, of course, another means of explanation, that used by the Times: count the tanks and guns, and estimate popular support for each side,” Olasky and Smith write. “But Carey in his report asked as a series of hard questions:

• “ ‘What accounted for the fact that the military forces did not overrun the crowds? They had sufficient tear gas and water cannons to disperse the people.’

• “ ‘What kept hundreds of thousands of people from becoming a wild, uncontrolled mob? What held their emotions in check?’

• “ ‘What enabled President Marcos to exercise restraint and keep cool when his top military man called for action to attack and neutralize the rebel forces?’

• “ ‘What enabled the crowds to show kindness and offer food and drink to their ‘enemies’ in the government forces?’

“Carey concluded, “As I lay in bed listening to the radio through my headset during the wee hours of the morning, I heard an evangelical leader asking people to get up and wake their families and pray during a particularly crucial period. On two such occasions I woke [my wife] and we prayed together for God to control the situation. The same thing was taking place in thousands of households across Manila and throughout the Philippines. … And God answered prayer.’”

As he reported the overthrow of this political regime, Carey recognized a truth that we often forget, yet that was eloquently expressed by one poet over a century ago:

“More things are wrought by prayer

Than this world dreams of.”

Perhaps, it’s time for us to remember this truth ourselves. Our churches, our denomination, our state, our nation, and nations across the globe are facing greater challenges than can be solved by political and religious leaders and their coalitions.

Of course, as Christians, we have a duty to play our part in resolving the problems we face. For example, when it comes to political issues, like the pro-abortion constitutional Amendment 3 that Missouri voters will be facing on Nov. 5, we must stand for truth and for the defense of unborn life. (On Amendment 3, read more here and here.)

But we live in a terribly sin-sick world and society, in a nation that sadly fits the description of the moral bankruptcy and deprivation described in Romans 1:26-32. Our nation is filled with sexual immorality and perversion, along with a plethora of other vices listed in this passage of Scripture: unrighteousness, evil, greed, wickedness, envy, murder, quarrels, deceit, malice, gossip, slander, hatred for God, arrogance, pride, disobedience to parents, faithlessness, ruthlessness and unforgiveness. Not only do we, as a society, chase after evil things, but we even “applaud others who practice them” (vs. 32).

The sins of our land are heavy. And, as one preacher has said, “God is slow to anger, but He is not bereft of the capacity.” It’s time that we as Christians repent, fast and pray, according to the principles laid out in Scripture: “If my people who are called by my name humble themselves, and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14).

Recently, I received an email from a Southern Baptist pastor from Western Missouri, concerned about the issues of our day. He reminded me that, as Christians, we don’t ultimately struggle “against flesh and blood” – as the apostle Paul says – “but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers of this darkness, against evil, spiritual forces in the heavens” (Ephesians 6:12). As such, we should “put on the full armor of God” and take our stand (vs. 11, 13). Moreover, we must “pray at all times in the Spirit with every prayer” (vs. 18).

Therefore, along with this pastor, I want to urge Missouri Baptists and other Christians across our state and nation to set aside regular times of prayer and fasting prior to the election on Nov. 5. Let us examine our own hearts and repent of our own sins. Then, let us pray urgently that God would bring the spiritual awakening and revival that our churches and our society so desperately need.