Missouri DR volunteers help IMB missionary after tree falls on stateside home in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Hurricane Helene was described by one official as a 400-mile-wide tornado, … which isn’t too far from reality. So, even though Asheville, N.C., has gotten much of the media’s attention, there’s been no less damage in neighboring states. That’s certainly the case in Augusta, Georgia — just 180 miles from Asheville — where volunteers with Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief (MODR) have been working since Sept. 26.

“I would describe it as one big debris field,” said Toby Tucker, who served as the white hat (team leader) during Missouri’s first deployment. “Consequently, our immediate focus was on feeding people who had been displaced or weren’t able to fix meals due to the power outages. The other priority has been removing trees from homes and driveways, and tarping roofs so they don’t leak and cause more damage.”

Tucker said that the mass feeding team was initially preparing as many as 10,000 meals per day in cooperation with the Red Cross and has distributed 816 cases of water. However, the number of meals has been declining as power has returned to some areas. After preparing 85,000 meals, the mass feeding team closed down, Oct. 12, although other recovery efforts are in full force. Nearly 700 work orders, at press time, had come in for help with tree removal, clean-up and tarping.

While the work of Southern Baptist Disaster Relief often serves as a witness to those who don’t know Jesus, it can also be a blessing to those who do. A case in point, involved a missionary serving halfway around the world in Kenya, Africa.

“One of our personnel in Kenya sent me a message saying that individuals with the Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief team serving in Augusta, Ga., helped remove trees from the roof of his house in the U.S. after the hurricane,” said Kevin Moots, with the International Mission Board in Uganda, Africa, who is currently serving as a logistics coordinator.

Apparently, a neighbor had contacted him about the effects of the hurricane and told him about the trees on the house.

“I’m from Lebanon, Mo., myself, and I was thankful to God to hear that story and how God has used chainsaw crews from Missouri over the years,” Moots added. “I can’t tell you what peace that gave our staff member as he’s serving with his family in Nairobi, Kenya.”

Tucker added, “In addition to the Spirit kitchen and the chainsaw crews, we also have two shower units from Missouri on site, as well as one laundry unit. Best of all, there are over 100 DR volunteers here from throughout the U.S. That includes people from Georgia, Wisconsin, Missouri, Michigan, Illinois, Montana, Minnesota, Kansas, Texas and Nebraska. And the Fleming Baptist Church, which has been the base for operations, has been very accommodating to the point of opening up more rooms and part of the sanctuary as more workers have arrived.

“As a result, things have been moving pretty quickly,” he added. “By early October, we had already served over 75,000 meals; completed around 70 work orders, and assessors have already visited with the homeowners on a large portion of the work orders we have received.”

According to Gaylon Moss, MODR director, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief teams have been busy in every state affected by Hurricane Helene. All told, nationally, over 3,200 volunteers had responded to the disaster by early October; more than 600,000 meals have been served, and more than 800 homeowners were assisted with flood or chainsaw clean-up or roof tarping. Equally important, more than 500 gospel conversations were made, and there were 56 professions of faith.

“There’s still a lot of work left to complete, Moss concluded. “So, continue to pray for all those affected by both hurricanes as we strive to bring Help, Hope and Healing to the hundreds of people who are hurting.”

To donate to Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief or to help support hurricane relief, go to modr.org/give and select Hurricane Helene from the drop-down menu on the website: text “Helene” to 573-433-8286, or mail your donation to: Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief, 400 E. High St., Jefferson City, MO 65101.