International Mission Board’s Masters (55+) Program offers pathway for kingdom impact

By Chris Doyle/IMB

RICHMOND, Va. (IMB) – People age 55 and older have an opportunity to participate in the core missionary task with the International Mission Board. The IMB is inviting such Southern Baptist church members to give two years of their next season to the Lord, fully funded, using their gifts and skills for kingdom impact.

The Masters (55+) Program allows participants to join a missionary team, mentor younger families, encourage national leaders to continue the work, assist in planting churches and transform lives with the gospel.

Donna Flora is an example of someone who can leave a legacy through the Masters (55+) Program.

Flora decided to retire after the 2020 pandemic. Once she retired, she was perplexed with what to do with her time. She desired a meaningful endeavor, so she asked God what to do.

As a guest on a podcast offered by First Baptist Church of Melbourne, Florida, Flora shared how she tried different ministry options, including being a certified financial counselor and serving with disaster response with her church.

However, it was Dennis Smith, senior adult pastor at FBC Melbourne, who enlightened her on what she should do.

“The IMB is looking for people like you,” Smith told her.

On the podcast, Flora mentioned she was reluctant at first to consider international work. Her professional career was in engineering and project management, and she did not think she would fit with the IMB. However, she found out how wrong she was.

“At the IMB there is a pathway for all skillsets, education and experiences to serve on the field,” said Scott Ray, IMB senior director of personnel deployment. “Everyone in an SBC church has the opportunity to go and address lostness.”

While considering service with the IMB, Flora met “a 72-year-old retired, widowed female who was getting ready to go out on the field in a logistics role.”

Logistics was a major interest for Flora, especially after meeting other IMB personnel who serve in logistics.

“’OK, God, I can’t say no anymore,’” a prayer Flora shared on the podcast. “‘Obviously you’ve been laying out this path for me. It’s time for me to be obedient and apply.’”

She attended IMB’s first Senders Summit in the spring of 2024 and met several IMB missionaries and staff members who provided more information about serving in her retirement years overseas among the lost.

Through the Masters (55+) Program, Flora will begin missionary training this fall before heading to a new country. This fully funded pathway for missionary service is for singles and couples 55 years of age and older who want to give two years to the nations. No college degree or seminary credits are required.

“We need more missionaries with life experience who are now looking for the opportunity as they are enjoying their retirement years to leave a legacy on the mission field,” Ray said.

“Masters (55+) Program missionaries have a unique opportunity as age and experience opens up many doors in nations around the world,” Ray continued. “They also have the opportunity to invest in the younger generation of missionaries who are growing their young families on the field.”

Just like Flora, other retirees can find out how God can use their skills to reach the lost all over the world.

For more information on the Masters (55+) Program, visit https://www.imb.org/masters/ or complete the interest form now.