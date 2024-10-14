Gambling does not promote God’s kingdom

Missouri Amendments 2, 5 propose to expand gambling in Missouri

EDITOR’S NOTE: Timothy Faber serves as legislative consultant with the Missouri Baptist Convention.

One of my many fond memories from being a student at Southwest Baptist University was singing the Lord’s Prayer in chapel services. When Pike auditorium was filled with the voices of 1700 or so students worshipping through the singing of that prayer, it would reverberate off the walls and our hearts resonated the heart of God.

But there is so much more to the model prayer than a song. … It should truly be our prayer to our Father, our heart’s desire, the goal for which we strive. Forgive us our sins as we forgive those who sin against us, lead us not into temptation….. But perhaps we are a little too quick to pass over the second petition in the prayer: “Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven”.

Do we really mean that? Do we really desire for the kingdom of God to be done on earth? If we say “Yes,” we will be accused by some of promoting Christian Nationalism – and they don’t use that term in a positive way. But if we say “No,” are we not holding a position contrary to what our Lord has taught us to have?

What exactly would it look like if the kingdom of God on earth, His will being done on earth, were a reality? Well, volumes could be written about that, but allow me to focus on just one thing for now. On Nov. 5, Missouri voters will be asked to consider two proposed constitutional amendments – namely, Amendments 2 and 5 – that would expand the gambling industry in our state. But would approving such amendments reflect God’s kingdom and God’s will?

If the kingdom of God were come and His will were to be done on earth, people would trust Him for provision rather than trusting in luck and betting they could win big on their next wager. People would work for the glory of God and the provision of their families rather than throwing their money to chance and hoping to defy the odds and the rigged system that makes sure the largest percentage of them will lose time and time again. Families would be thankful for whatever material wealth they had attained honestly, and they would be eager to share with those in need rather than chasing the wind of worldly wealth.

If God’s Kingdom were to come and His will were to be done, people would not be gambling away their paychecks on the false promises of getting rich. They wouldn’t be hiding their additions and debts from their spouses and creating distrust leading to divorces and abuse.

Do we really want the Lord’s will to be done on earth as it is in heaven? There are no casinos in heaven, and there are no sports betting platforms in heaven. Shouldn’t we strive to make it the same here on earth? Shouldn’t we vote no on Amendments 2 and 5?