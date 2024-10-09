Soondrum named executive director of Baptist Homes’ campus in Vandalia

VANDALIA (BHHM) – The Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries (BHHM) Tri-county campus in Vandalia has announced the hiring of Jesse Soondrum as campus executive director/administrator.

Soondrum comes to Baptist Homes Tri-County with a long history in long term care. He began his work in long term care as a housekeeper while working on his master’s degree in clinical psychology. He advanced to become a Level One Medication Aid and eventually a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator. He has served as a traveling administrator for a Missouri based provider and his most recent experience was as administrator for the Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, Mo.

Soondrum has a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Culver Stockton College, in Canton, Mo., and a Master of Clinical Psychology from Lindenwood University, St. Charles, Mo.

Jesse and his wife Leanne, have three sons ages 18, 10 and 4. Their eldest began college this fall at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa. The Soondrum’s make their home in Palmyra. He and his parents are natives of Mauritius, a small island off the coast of East Africa. His family immigrated to the United States as missionaries. Today, his parents are active members at New Hope Gospel Church, where his father serves as pastor.

When asked what attracted him to Baptist Homes, Soondrum stated, “The mission of Baptist Homes will allow me to minister to our residents as well as care for their physical needs.”

For additional information please contact Dr. Ron Mackey, Vice President, Community–Engagement, via email at rdmackey@bhhm.org, and via phone at 636-375-1331.