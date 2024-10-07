Heritage Foundation ranks SBU among top colleges

BOLIVAR (SBU) – One of the leading conservative public policy and research institutions has listed Southwest Baptist University among the top college choices for families.

The Heritage Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that is committed to “building an America where freedom, opportunity, prosperity, and civil society flourish,” has published a research site titled, “Choose College with Confidence.” Hundreds of colleges have been evaluated and sorted into three categories: Great Option, Worth Considering, Not Recommended.

SBU is one of only two universities in Missouri to be rated in the top category.

According to the Heritage Foundation website, schools that are ranked as a “Great Option” have the following characteristics:

“These universities and colleges represent a strong choice for families prioritizing freedom, opportunity, and civil society. These schools offer an intellectually rigorous and well-rounded campus environment. These universities generally remain independent of extensive DEI administrative influence or bureaucracies and offer a solid return on investment, evidenced by competitive post-graduation income levels and commendable four-year graduation rates. Furthermore, these institutions typically uphold a conducive atmosphere for free expression, making them well-suited for those seeking academic excellence and ideological balance.”

Dr. Rick Melson, president of SBU, said the ranking is not surprising.

“SBU has a long track record of deep, rigorous curriculum that is taught from an unapologetically Christian worldview, and I am thankful to the Heritage Foundation for highlighting the great work happening on our campuses. We are firmly committed to a free exchange of ideas that prepares students to land great jobs and to become well-rounded leaders in our society.”

View the complete database from the Heritage Foundation here: https://datavisualizations.heritage.org/education/choose-college-with-confidence/ .