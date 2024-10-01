Richland Baptist, Memphis, uses regional conference to launch local men’s ministry

MEMPHIS – Richland Baptist Church used a regional “Reclaiming Biblical Manhood” conference to start their men’s discipleship Bible study.

Around 85 boys and men from more than a dozen different churches in Northeast Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois attended the activity, Sept. 7, at the Camp Leeper Facilities near Luray.

Six pastors shared a brief message with the audience, while men from Richland served a meal, and some 40 donated door prizes were distributed.

In addition to the six speakers, Pastor James Leezer of Providence Baptist in Williamstown, told of progress in rebuilding since a January fire destroyed the church and parsonage a quarter mile away. The new building should be open in a few months.

“We want people to see Christ, not just the new building,” Leezer said.

“This is the first time we have ever done this,” he added. “We will go deeper into the words the pastors spoke to help the men learn to protect their family, their minds from pornography, and their body from alcohol abuse. We want men to take the mantle to train their families.

Pastor Richard Lourcey of Richland Baptist Church said, “This was a kick-off to our men’s discipleship at the end of September.”

There were approximately 18 Richland men, most wearing theme shirts, participating and serving. A key verse for the “Reclaiming Biblical Men” was 1 Corinthians 16:13.

“They painted, they cleaned, they served the food,” Lourcey said of his team. “They come from different church backgrounds. We want to teach biblical doctrine and how to disciple our families.”

“We all want ot be served, but not all want to serve. We’re instilling am attitude of Christ, who put himself in the humblest position.

“We want to get out of what the media calls toxic masculinity and away from being afraid to be men,” he said.

Lourcey said his church is growing and said a men’s ministry is key to that.

He said a vibrant men’s ministry could stave off closing, and lamented on several area churches that have recently closed or are talking that way.

“Some churches have lost their vision, or the pastor never had the vision. A minister must cast the vision for the church. Too many churches are running on fumes on cruise control,” Lourcey said.

“We had a corn hole tournament. We were going to use as team building that we never got to.

“We don’t believe this is a one-and-done event. It will kickstart not only our men’s ministry, but other churches. ‘Reclaiming Biblical Manhood’ is a long-term investment. There was a lot of interest expressed in doing this again, along with offers to help us,” he said.