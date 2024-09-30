Missouri Missions Offering supports senior care, collegiate missions

JEFFERSON CITY – The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering supports more than two dozen ministries in Missouri. This year’s theme was taken from 1 Chronicles 16:23: “Sing to the LORD all the earth. Proclaim his salvation from day to day.”

Following are two short stories about how the gifts of Missouri Baptists support missions projects throughout the Show Me State.

Call of the Wild: Baptist Homes Helps Hunting Enthusiasts

Longtime hunters don’t have to surrender their passion for nature when they enter a Baptist Homes & Healthcare facility. Now, they have an opportunity to hunt deer with the help of volunteers from Missouri Baptist churches.

It begins with safety lessons and courses on deer biology. Volunteers then take the hunters to areas where they can harvest game in season. Handicap and wheelchair access are provided, along with crossbows and rifles. The National Deer Association and area Baptist church volunteers help make the experience possible.

One hunter and Baptist Homes resident, Fred Davis, said, “I thought I came here to die but I came here to live.”

Pray for:

• Aging adults to experience joy as they participate in enriching activities

• Baptist Homes staff members as they minister to residents

Stepping Out in Faith: MBC’s Collegiate Summer Missions Program

Faith and Hope Raymond are twin sisters who served last year as summer missionaries in the Missouri Bootheel. They attend college in Arkansas and applied to serve with the MBC’s collegiate summer missions program.

At first, they approached the challenge tentatively, not sure what to expect. But over the summer, they grew in confidence and spiritual maturity, accepting more challenges and helping numerous Missouri Baptist churches.

At the end of the summer, Faith and Hope were sold on summer missions, ready to “step out in faith” again. Their emergence as servant leaders is characteristic of the MBC’s collegiate summer missions program.

Pray for:

• Summer missionaries as they serve Missouri Baptist churches

• Opportunities for summer missionaries to share Christ.