Webster County Baptist Association event aims to reach bow hunters

MARSHFIELD – For 18 years, the Webster County Baptist Association has had an Outdoor Sportsmen’s Event for those with archery interests.

Director of Missions Mitch Fisher said approximately 15 of the churches in the association were directly involved with some aspect of the latest sportsmen’s event, Aug. 24, and several other churches donated towards this.

“It’s a one-day family event catering to archery. It’s for men and women, boys and girls. We set up at Camp Arrowhead (Boy Scout Camp) east of Marshfield, and we use shuttle and church buses to bring people from the parking at the school to the camp. We do it right before turkey season,” Fisher said.

There are three shooting ranges and three dozen targets, including 3-D simulations of animals common in the area – turkeys, wolves, and deer – and at least two that aren’t currently local animal targets – dinosaurs and alligators.

The event drew about 1,000 volunteers and guests, from various places in Missouri, and also from Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Illinois. He said the attendance was slightly higher than last year’s event.

“Some of these people come almost every year. We have some who started out as 10/11-year-olds who are now parents and bringing their kids,” Fisher said.

The volunteers provide a sausage, biscuits, and gravy breakfast and pulled pork and hot dogs for lunch. All are free, except for those archers over age 10 for the shooting events. Volunteers also provide “comfort” stations with other food items, activities, such as a bounce house or a forge, and distributed Bibles.

“There are a lot of gospel presentations or conversations,” he said.

There were over 500 shooters at this year’s event. One of the Association pastors spoke, and a gospel presentation was included in the activities, as is usually done. This year, the worship had to be hurriedly moved inside, due to rain. Fisher said the move may have hindered people responding this year, but over the years, many decisions for Christ have been made.

Prayer request cards are also collected, and these can include salvation for themselves, family, or friends; their churches, the country, people’s health, or whatever other prayer needs the person may have.

There were $10,000 in prizes given away. Larger prizes included compound bows, and gift certificates, given after the church service. Smaller prizes were given away hourly. Some corporate sponsors also participated.

“It’s a fun event,” Fisher said.

Fisher said the 2025 event is already in the planning stages.

Association takes on regular mission projects

MARSHFIELD – Webster County Association has tackled several missions projects this year.

At the end of July, about 10 people from the Association went to Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Paducah, Ky., to help after a tornado brought damage.

The team worked mainly on sheet rock installation for the church.

In the spring, members of the association assisted with the addition of Solid Rock Baptist Church near Hannibal, Mo. The addition included a foyer, two rest rooms, a porch and a ramp.

At a Seymour, Mo., summer event, which often draws more than 30,000 people, association members distributed 2,500 bottles of water at the city’s apple festival.

Marshfield has a July 4 parade, and it is reportedly the largest continual parade west of the Mississippi River.

At the Independence Day event, association members distributed snow cones. The Webster County Association also regularly contributes to a local pregnancy center.