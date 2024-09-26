Scriptural warnings of Christ’s return

This is another in a series of excerpts from What Every Christian Should Know About the Return of Jesus, released by High Street Press and available at Amazon.com.

Paul, James, and Peter all record warnings about the suddenness of Christ’s return. In each case, the authors stress the need for followers of Jesus to live ethically and expectantly. Consider a few examples:

1 Thessalonians 5:1-11

Paul borrows from the language of Jesus in warning that the Lord is returning “just like a thief in the night.” And he echoes Christ’s exhortation to be ready at all times. Believers are to “stay awake and be self-controlled.”

While unbelievers ignore the clear signs of impending judgment – “like labor pains on a pregnant woman” – they cannot escape the wrath of God. But believers should take heart. Thanks to Christ’s finished work of redemption, we may eagerly anticipate a different outcome in which we “live together with him.”

Titus 2:11-14

While Paul does not explicitly point to the sudden return of Christ in this passage, he teaches it elsewhere (1 Thess. 5:2). Consistent with that teaching, the apostle here exhorts followers of Jesus to deny worldly lusts and to live in a godly way while we wait for his return, which catches the unfaithful off guard.

Note Paul’s use of “appeared” and “appearing” in verses 11 and 13. God’s grace already has appeared universally – not just his general grace by which all people live and breathe, but his particular grace in the person and work of Jesus. The phrase “bringing salvation for all people” is not a cry for universalism. Rather, Paul’s point is that salvation is universally offered to all without exception.

Next, Paul points to the future “appearing of the glory of our great God and Savior, Jesus Christ.” The first appearance of Jesus is one of humility, servanthood, and suffering. The second appearance is one of glory, sovereignty, and victory.

James 5:7-9

James admonishes believers to be patient until the Lord returns, especially those suffering at the hands of the wealthy wicked, who face certain condemnation on the day of judgment (see Jas. 5:1-6). The word “coming” in verse 7 translates the Greek parousia, which basically means “presence” and is applied in secular Greek to the arrival of a dignitary. Early Christians consistently used parousia to refer to the coming of Jesus at the end of history to judge the wicked and deliver the saints. This is the meaning James intends here.

While we wait for the Lord, we are to expect and endure suffering at the hands of those who reject Christ, knowing that a great reversal of fortune is promised at the Lord’s return. At the same time, we are not to seek revenge against those who abuse us, for vengeance belongs to the Lord (cf. Rom. 12:19).

1 Peter 4:7-11

Peter writes, “The end of all things is near” (1 Pet. 4:7). This picks up on the theme of preceding verses, in which the apostle reminds us that the wicked “will give an account to the one who stands ready to judge the living and the dead.”

But believers are not to be idle, gloating in anticipation of the day when the enemies of God get their comeuppance. Rather, we are to remember that we, too, have a summons to appear before Christ’s holy bench. Therefore, we’re to be alert, sober minded for prayer, loving, hospitable, and faithful stewards of our spiritual gifts.

The nearness of the end, and the transience of the evil world system in which we live, should inspire Christians to make our lives count. It’s interesting that Peter does not urge us to engage in bizarre behavior like predicting the date of Christ’s return, disposing of earthly assets, going off the grid, and hunkering down in a secluded bunker, only to emerge on cloudless nights to gaze into the heavens for signs of the parousia. Rather, he tells us to live ordinary lives with extraordinary valor.

It reminds us of what Martin Luther once said when asked what he would do if the end were to come that day. He replied that he would plant a tree and pay his taxes. What he meant, of course, was that he lived every day in light of the end. So, he would faithfully fulfill the obligations the day demanded.

2 Peter 3:10-13

Peter picks up the language of both Jesus and Paul, likening the return of Christ to the coming of a thief (cf. Matt. 24:42-44; 1 Thess. 5:2). And he goes further, revealing the work of Jesus to purge our fallen world of sin and its stain, and to create new heavens and a new earth. A thief depends on surprise, hoping to escape undetected with his loot in tow. In contrast, while the Lord’s coming is sudden, every eye will see him and every person will bear witness of his work to set things right (Rev. 1:7).

When Christ returns, Peter notes three significant events: (1) “the heavens will pass away with a loud noise;” (2) “the elements will burn and be dissolved;” and (3) “the earth and the works on it will be disclosed” (v. 10).

We should note that the apostle is describing cataclysmic acts of judgment on the physical world similar to God’s judgment through a universal flood in the days of Noah. In the case of the second coming, however, God’s instrument is fire, not water.

And the result is not a fresh start with still-fallen creatures, but a renovation of the material order that purges the world of sin and its curse and populates this new world with redeemed people who are fully conformed to the image of Christ (2 Cor. 5:17; 1 John 3:2).

