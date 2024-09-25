HLGU awarded $70,000 grant

Funds will support teacher recruitment, retention efforts

HANNIBAL, Mo. (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $70,000 grant through the DEWEY (Developing an Educator Workforce that Expands Yearly) Awards program. This prestigious grant, funded by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), will support HLGU’s ongoing efforts to recruit and retain future educators, particularly in rural and under-resourced areas of Missouri.

The DEWEY Award will allow HLGU to implement innovative strategies aimed at increasing the number of teacher candidates in its Education Preparation Program (EPP) and strengthening the support systems for current candidates. These initiatives will directly impact teacher shortages in rural Northeast Missouri by focusing on recruiting students from local high schools and community colleges, as well as supporting current teacher candidates during their critical student teaching semester.

Key Activities Supported by the DEWEY Grant Include:

Providing tuition assistance to 10 HLGU teacher candidates during their student teaching semester, alleviating financial burdens and enabling them to focus on their educational experience.

Hosting recruitment events aimed at high school juniors and seniors interested in the teaching profession.

Offering classroom observation opportunities to Hannibal Career and Technical Center (HCTC) and area community colleges.

Enhancing HLGU’s Adventure University, a full-day STEAAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Athletics, and Math) event, which provides hands-on teaching opportunities for current teacher candidates while engaging local elementary students.

Creating a targeted social media campaign to promote HLGU’s education program and attract prospective teacher candidates, particularly from rural areas.

“We are thrilled to receive the DEWEY Award and are excited about the opportunities this funding provides to support the future of education in our region,” said Dr. Melanie Smith, Project Lead at HLGU and Chair of the Education Division. “This grant will enable us to make a significant impact on both the recruitment and retention of teacher candidates, particularly in areas where they are needed most.”

The DEWEY Award aligns with HLGU’s commitment to addressing the critical teacher shortage in rural Missouri and its dedication to preparing educators who will serve in under-resourced areas. By investing in future teachers, HLGU is helping to ensure that all students have access to quality education, regardless of where they live.

For more information on the DEWEY Award and HLGU’s teacher education programs, please contact Dr. Melanie Smith at melanie.smith@hlg.edu or call the HLGU Education Division at 573-629-3110.

HLGU is a four-year university that prides itself in its traditional and nontraditional educational experience in a distinctively Christian environment. The university is supported by Missouri Baptist churches through the Cooperative Program. The mission of HLGU is to transform lives and communities through relevant education anchored in a biblical worldview.