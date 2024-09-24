Three MBC officer nominations announced

ST. CHARLES – According to recent announcements, Brian Jump will be nominated at the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) annual meeting, Oct. 28-29, to serve as MBC first vice president, Justin Perry will be nominated to serve as MBC second vice president, and Richard Young will be nominated to serve as MBC recording secretary.

Pastor Eddie Bumpers of Crossway Baptist Church, Springfield, has expressed his intention to nominate Jump as MBC first vice president. Jump serves as lead pastor at Forest Park Church, Joplin.

“I have observed Brian for many years and have found him to be a faithful man, husband, father, and pastor,” Bumpers said. “Brian has served as student pastor and pastor of some great churches varied in background. He has the ability to understand the small rural church as well as the larger city church. He is a Southern Baptist that loves the local church and their pastors. I think he will be a great asset as the first VP of the MBC.”

Pastor Lane Harrison of LifePoint Church, Ozark, has expressed his intention to nominate Perry as MBC second vice president. Perry serves as pastor of First Baptist Church, Viburnum. Currently, Perry serves as MBC recording secretary.

“I am both honored and excited to nominate Justin Perry for second vice president at this year’s Missouri Baptist Convention,” Harrison said. “Justin is a man whose lie is sold out to the Lord Jesus, who loves his wife and children, a faithful pastor who leads with excellence, and a dear friend. I have known Justin his whole life. He represents the finest of Missouri Baptist leadership, is deeply committed to the mission, and will serve us faithfully in following the Lord.”

Kevin Roberson, the chairman of deacons for South Haven Baptist Church, Belton, has expressed his intention to nominate Young as MBC recording secretary. Young serves as pastor of South Haven Baptist, Belton, and he currently serves as MBC second vice president.

“Dr. Richard Young has served as the second vice president of the Missouri Baptist Convention since 2022,” Roberson said. “He, along with the other officers have shown godly leadership while leading the Missouri Baptist Convention during turbulent times in the world as well as a transition time within the MBC itself.

“As senior pastor of South Haven Baptist Church,” he added, “Dr. Young has demonstrated his love for the Kingdom of God through his desire for evangelism and missional outreach by adopting an Acts 1:8 strategy in order that we can ‘invite others to find hope in Jesus Christ!’ As chairman of deacons, I have worked closely with Dr. Young and can unequivocally say that he makes no decision without first seeking God’s guidance through prayer and meditation on God’s Word. Through his leadership, South Haven has consistently been one of the top-giving churches to the Cooperative Program in the state and averages 20 baptisms per year.

“All of this makes Dr. Young an ideal candidate to continue serving the Missouri Baptist Convention. I am honored to nominate MY Pastor and, more importantly, MY Friend and Brother in Christ, Dr. Richard Young as the Recording Secretary for the Missouri Baptist Convention.”

As previously reported in The Pathway, Pastor Ken Parker of First Baptist Church, Kearney, has announced his plans to nominate Wesley Vance for the post of MBC president during the MBC annual meeting. Vance, executive pastor at Crossway Baptist Church, Springfield, currently serves as MBC first vice president.