‘Ties That Bind’: Ministry Wives Luncheon scheduled for Oct. 29

ST. CHARLES – The Missouri Baptist Convention’s 2024 Ministry Wives Luncheon is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 11:30am in the St. Charles Convention Center here.

The luncheon’s theme is “Table Talk: Ties That Bind.” A Ministry Wives Network panel will walk with luncheon guests through the theme passage, Colossians 3:12-17. Luncheon panelists include Adrianna Anderson, Cynthia Walker, Lyndsay Cullum, Patty Culbertson and Yvonne Hansom.

The luncheon costs $25, and registration is required. Childcare is available for this event. Learn more and register at https://mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/ministry-wives-luncheon/.