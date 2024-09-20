Pathway

ST. CHARLES – Emma Hawkins and brothers Cooper and Hudson Barb enjoy the company of Steele, a specially trained therapy labradoodle that works with Disaster Relief during Missouri DR callouts. Steele helped with childcare at the Missouri Baptist Convention’s annual meeting here in 2016. (Pathway file photo)

Missouri DR workers to provide childcare at annual meeting

By

ST. CHARLES – Trained volunteers from Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief (DR) will provide childcare on Monday and Tuesday of the Missouri Baptist Convention annual meeting here, Oct. 28-29.

Registration is free, but required. The deadline for registration is Oct. 13. Childcare is being offered for children from birth through 7 years of age. It begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, and ends after the close of the meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Although children will have snacks in childcare, parents are responsible for their children’s meals.

Missouri DR volunteers are trained for this task and often help provide childcare for the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting, as well.

To learn more about this opportunity or to register, visit https://mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/child-care/.

