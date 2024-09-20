MBC’s Christian Life Commission hosting pastors’ dinner, Oct. 27

ST. CHARLES – The Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) Christian Life Commission is hosting a pastors’ dinner, Oct. 27, before the MBC annual meeting in St. Charles.

The dinner for MBC ministers and their wives will be followed by presentations from MBC President Chris Williams, pastor of Fellowship Church, Greenwood/Raymore, and Bev Ehlen, state director of Concerned Women for America of Missouri.

The event takes place at 6 p.m. at Waypoint Church, located at 4075 S. Old Highway 94, in St. Charles.

The theme of the dinner is “Shaking the Salt Shaker,” based on Matthew 5:13.

The dinner is free, but registration is required. To learn more or to register, visit https://mbcclc.org/dinner.

The Christian Life Commission is the public policy arm of the Missouri Baptist Convention.