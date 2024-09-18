Resound Network to host ‘Fuel the Movement’ event during MBC annual meeting, Oct. 28

ST. CHARLES – If you’re a leader in your church, don’t be overwhelmed by the bustling exhibit hall at the Missouri Baptist Convention’s annual meeting this year: head straight for Resound Network.

Resound aids churches in evaluating their health, often assisting in revitalization and leadership development. However, it’s not only for struggling churches. John Vernon, Interim Director of Resound, says the network is for any church leader with “an interest in seeing their church continue into the next generation.”

Attendees of the annual meeting are also invited to an event called Fuel the Movement on Oct. 28 at 8:45 PM where Resound Network’s newest branch, Resounding Disciples, will be launched. According to Vernon, this branch focuses on “how to develop and launch disciple-making systems” within one’s church.

Speaking of Fuel the Movement, Vernon continues: “There will be an opportunity for networking and fellowship for churches who have been involved [with Resound] or for those who are just curious.” In addition to learning about Resounding Disciples, there will be an update on Resounding Leaders, which was launched last year, as well as information about resources.

Learning more about Resound Network can only result in hope for the future.

Every church at every stage needs regular health check-ups to make sure they’re hitting the bullseye when it comes to Healthy Church Targets, which according to Resound Network, center around 1) identity, or who we are as worshipers, family, and missionaries; 2) foundations, consisting of the gospel, Scripture, and prayer; and 3) structures for leadership, membership, and discipleship. The Resound Network helps churches strike a balance between these targets.

“We walk with you,” says Vernon, speaking of Missouri Baptist churches and their relationship with Resound Network and the MBC. “We believe that as our churches experience renewal… they will be able to reach their own communities and even to the ends of the Earth. The gospel will go forth. That’s why we’re here, to serve you in whatever way your church has a need.”

Resound Network can help, whether a congregation needs renewal in one or all of the Healthy Church Targets. Vernon emphasizes that the process of renewal isn’t about what a church is doing wrong. Instead, it’s about finding “the next best step” and a more direct pathway toward developing balance between the targets of a healthy church.

Proverbs 6:6-11 warns against complacency and encourages Christians to be like the ant: intentional in hard work, always ready to take the next step. “The ant,” Vernon says, “doesn’t waste time running around. They’re very deliberate… As we consider the ant… we want the church to live in a similar intentional manner, to make a straight line for what God intends for us as His people.”

The process of working with Resound Network begins with assessments and a lot of listening and learning about the church. General recommendations based upon that church’s unique needs are presented, and the congregation then decides their next step. Finally, Resound Network partners with the church to create more specific plans to help them reach for a more intentional future infused with the hope of the gospel.

According to Vernon, it is the prayer of those at Resound Network that “every church would be renewed and always renewing,” and that healthy churches would “more accurately reflect Christ’s glory” throughout the generations.

Find out more about Resound Network at resoundnetwork.com or email resound@mobaptist.org for additional information. To register for Fuel the Movement, visit: resoundnetwork.com/register.