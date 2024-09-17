Vance to be nominated as MBC president

ST. CHARLES – Pastor Ken Parker of First Baptist Church, Kearney, has announced his plans to nominate Wesley Vance for the post of Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) president during the MBC annual meeting here, Oct. 28-29.

Vance currently serves as MBC first vice president.

“Wesley Vance is well-respected, having faithfully served as an associate pastor and senior pastor among our convention of churches for several years,” Parker told The Pathway. “After serving as executive pastor at Lenexa Baptist Church, Wesley planted Fellowship of KC and recently became the executive pastor at Crossway Baptist Church in Springfield.

“Wesley is known as a man of integrity, encouraging church leaders in evangelism and missions, and models the importance of church health. He has served Southern Baptists at the associational, state, and national level, including our state executive committee, coaching church planters for NAMB, serving on the Institutional Review Board at Midwestern Seminary, and as the chair of the CP Vision Task Force for the MBC.

“Wesley’s breadth of experience, connectedness to MBC pastors, and love for the local church suits him well to serve as our president.”

The MBC presidential election will take place on Tuesday morning, Oct. 28, during the MBC annual meeting.

At press time, no other officer nominations had been announced.