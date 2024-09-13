Iorg announces reorganization of SBC’s Executive Committee staff leadership

NASHVILLE (BP) – A reorganization of executive level leadership roles at the SBC Executive Committee was announced Tuesday (Sept. 3). The move comes a little less than three months after Jeff Iorg became EC president.

While there were no staff reductions, Iorg made changes to the EC’s departmental structure.

Interim Chief Financial Officer Mike Bianchi was hired to fill that role on a permanent basis.

“We are delighted Mike has agreed to continue with us – removing the interim title – and fulfill his new role as our Chief Financial Officer,” Iorg told Baptist Press. “He understands our financial challenges and has the expertise to help us resolve them.”

Jonathan Howe was named vice president for convention administration.

“Jonathan served with distinction as our interim president,” Iorg said. “His new role capitalizes on his overall knowledge of the Executive Committee’s work and oversight of the annual convention meeting.”

Howe has served as the EC’s vice president for communications since November 2019. He served as the entity’s interim president from August 2023 through May of this year.

Charles Grant will remain as associate vice president of convention partnerships but will move to the president’s office to work closely with Iorg in maintaining relationships with affinity groups and partners.

“When multiple staff members who served various partner groups were laid off for financial reasons, Charles stepped up to maintain those partnerships,” Iorg said. The EC eliminated five full time staff positions in Sept. 2023.

“Moving him to the President’s Office connects these partner relationships more directly to me as President. Despite the staff reductions, we want our partners to know we value their relationships and input,” Iorg said.

Brandon Porter has been named vice president for communications.

“Brandon Porter has been a vital leader in communications and Cooperative Program promotion on our team,” Iorg said. “His new role is a recognition of his gifts and commitment to our overall mission.”

Porter, former EC associate vice president for convention news, will manage the EC communications team, which includes Baptist Press, and oversee Cooperative Program promotions.

The SBC EC is set to meet Sept. 16-17 in Nashville.